Merry Sixmas! Federal Donuts is making the holidays sweeter than ever. If this festive season wasn't already jolly enough, throw in some delicious and indulgent creations featuring dough, sprinkles and icing to truly make it the most wonderful time of the year. Here is how you can celebrate the Sixmas Christmas with Federal Donuts.

Federal Donuts has launched their new holiday-inspired doughnuts

The popular doughnut and fried chicken spot is celebrating this holly jolly month with six new holiday doughnuts. The best part? You can pre-order you custom dozen online anytime and bring the festive treats with you to your next holiday party, work event or maybe even just home to treat yo'self.

The new rich flavors include Eggnog, Sugar Plum, Fruit Cake, Frosty the Donut, Chocolate Peppermint and Gingerbread Man. The doughnuts encompass all of the delicious flavors that come along with this season and they all look as good as they taste.

Any Philadelphian who would like to pre-order their batch with a specific date and location can do so here. All orders must be in by 7 p.m. the night before pick up. Larger orders (over 8 dozen donuts) require at least 48 hours notice. For same-day ordering, any doughnut-lover can call the specific location to see if an order that day is possible. Federal Donuts will send you an email with your confirmation once your order is received.

Locations available for pick up include Second Street (1219 S 2nd St.), Center City (1632 Sansom St.), West Philly (3428 Sansom St.), North Philly (701 N 7th St.), Whole Foods in Fairmount (2101 Pennsylvania Ave.) and the newly opened South Street location (540 South St.).

On top of their doughnuts, Federal Donuts is also offering a special holiday coffee roast. The specialty brew is a blend of Ethiopian natural, Costa Rican and Guatemalan and features notes of marmalade, gingerbread and brown sugar. Philadelphians can pick up the jolly cup of Joe or a 12oz bag of beans plus a mug online or at any Federal Donuts location in the city.