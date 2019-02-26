Sometimes you just need a vacation, but packing up for a week, spending a ton of money on a resort or taking days off of work just isn't an option. That's where a weekend getaway comes in handy, especially when it's just a couple of hours away from the city. Milford is an amazing spot to take the family, go on a romantic getaway or even just have some quality "me time". This quaint and scenic destination has a rich history that fueled what the town is today and a stay there is just what the doctor ordered.

Take a trip to Milford for the ultimate PA staycation

One landmark that Milford has is the Hotel Fauchère. Hotel Fauchère was founded in 1880 by master chef Louis Fauchère. Fauchère had quite an impressive resume and skill-set in the kitchen working at Delmonico’s in New York City. Following in the founder and master chef's footsteps, Hotel Fauchère reached Relais & Châteaux status with their impressive repertoire of restaurants. Relais & Châteaux is an association of more than 550 landmark hotels and restaurants operated by independent innkeepers, chefs, and owners who share a passion for their businesses and a desire for authenticity in their relationships with their clientele.

Hotel Fauchére boasts four restaurants, The Delmonico Room (the Relais & Châteaux hotspot named after Fauchére's famed pals), Bar Louis (a sleek and chic bar offering unique fare and a stylish atmosphere) and 403 on Broad ( a casual and fun dining experience with a delicious menu to compliment the enjoyable atmosphere). If you come for the food, you'll stay for the accommodations. The hotel also has a day spa, various packages available (including ones that are dog-friendly), exceptional art, a conservatory, an enclosed garden, continental breakfast and much more. Staying at Hotel Fauchére proves to be relaxing, welcoming and one-of-a-kind.

Venturing outside the hotel into the town is truly like stepping into a Hallmark movie. The shops, restaurants and bars all have their own vibe, but the welcoming attitude and the overall ambiance of Milford feels like a warm embrace. There is a lot to see in the town, including a local brewery serving up flights of tasty beer and homemade food that you normally wouldn't find at a similar location in a city, a home accessories shop that will keep you occupied for hours and a "beach" that is so cute it could be on a postcard (it very well may be).

But the one draw to the Milford area that cannot be competed with are the hiking trails and gorgeous waterfalls. Raymondskill Falls is the largest waterfall in the state, and the size just simply does notcompare to its beauty. Bushkill Falls has eight gorgeous waterfalls to fall in love with and Buttermilk Falls is a sight that cannot be missed. All these falls and more can be found on gorgeous parks or after breathtaking hikes through nature. There's just something about being in a mountainous forest area that centers you and really puts all of your worries behind.

Milford also offers a cultural mecca of attractions including the Columns Museum, the Grey Towers, the Zane Grey Museum and a plethora of events and festivals including their Winter Lights Festival, Arts & Culture Festival, Music Festival, the Readers and Writers Festival and much more that will provide fun for anyone at any age. Looking to be a bit more adventurous? Try cross-country skiing in the winter, biking in the fall and spring and canoeing/kayaking in the summer. Whatever time of year you go, there will be something to keep you occupied and you'll certainly leave with memories that you will never forget.

For more information on Milford visit milfordpa.us and for more information on Hotel Fauchère visit hotelfauchere.com