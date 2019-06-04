Rosé all day---well at least all day this Saturday, June 8. National Rosé Day is this weekend and some top spots around the City of Brotherly Love are offering unique specials, tasty treats and more to celebrate the spirited holiday.

Where to celebrate National Rosé Day in Philadelphia

Jet Wine Bar

It's no surprise that Jet Wine Bar is offering an incredible deal for National Rosé Day this weekend. Any Philadelphian who heads to the hotspot on Saturday can indulge in their Rosé Aperol Punch which is their take on an Aperol Spritz. The drink is made with Aperol, passion fruit, lime juice and rosé wine and will be available during happy hour from 5 pm to 7 pm for just $7 ($9 outside of happy hour). Jet Wine Bar is also offering rosé wine on tap from producer Cantine Povero out of Piedmont, Italy. This dry rosé is available during the week during happy hour for $6 a glass, so every day can be National Rosé Day at Jet.

1525 South St., jetwinebar.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

What better way to spend National Rosé Day than on a gorgeous rooftop overlooking historic Logan Square? Assembly Rooftop Lounge is offering their refreshing Frosé made with rosé, Cocchi Rosa, dry vermouth, strawberry, lemon and topped with fresh blueberries all day this Saturday for only $14 a glass.

1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., assemblyrooftop.com

Yard House

Head to Yard House this weekend to try their delightful Rosé Refresher. This light and refreshing cocktail features Ketel One Grapefruit Rose, Cointreau, citrus agave and Angry Orchard Rosé Cider. Yard House is also serving up the Jean-Luc Colombo Rosé for those who want something a little more traditional.

various locations including Moorestown and King of Prussia, yardhouse.com

Red Owl Tavern

Cool down this Saturday with a deliciously sweet frozen rosé treat from Red Owl Tavern. The Old City hotspot will be offering $5 Frozé Popsicles in honor of National Rosé Day this weekend. Philadelphians can indulge in the tasty treat while sitting outside at ROT's newly revamped outdoor seating and truly soak in the summer.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com

The Bourse

Head to the upscale food hall in Old City to make the most of National Rosé Day this Saturday. Rosé lovers can indulge in a glass of draft rosé paired with a rose lychee French macaron for just $10 all day at Chocodiem or Rosé Sorbet featuring Scoop DeVille’s gluten free and dairy free raspberry sorbet with a pour over of Pinnacle Ridge rosé for $11 at TAPS Fill Station.

111 S Independence Mall E., theboursephilly.com

Seasons 52

If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy National Rosé Day this weekend, look no further. At Seasons 52 guests can enjoy fresh and bright rosé choices ranging from d'Esclans Whispering Angel' dry rosé to a Rosé Lemonade that features Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit and Rose vodka combined with Royal Post Rosé and lemon.

2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, NJ, seasons52.com

Co-Op

The West Philly hotspot is serving up a delicious treat for the spirited holiday this weekend. Co-Op is offering a duet of rosé for $6 this Saturday which features a 3 oz pour of Bila Haut and a 3 oz pour of Cote Mas Rosé. If you want something to cool you down, Co-Op is also offering a Rosé Popsicle for $13 made with rosé, fresh blueberries, fresh strawberries and syrup.

20 S 33rd St., coopphilly.com

Square 1682

Head to the Center City eatery to enjoy a delicious glass of rosé and a half-dozen oysters for only $16. Square 1682 will be offering this mouthwatering special all day this Saturday for National Rosé Day. Philadelphians can enjoy their meal at one of Square 1682’s many umbrella’d outdoor tables lining Sansom Street or inside the chic eatery.

121 South 17th St., square1682.com