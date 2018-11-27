Sushi lovers unite and head on over to University City for a feast that is rolling with flavor. Pod restaurant, the futuristic and chic eatery right by the Insitute of Contemporary Art has launched a brand new menu that will take any patron's taste buds for a ride. The unique hotspot is known for their creative zest with their Pan-Asian cuisine, and now they have stepped it up once again.

Pod restaurant has launched their new Omasake menu at their Conveyor Sushi Bar

Pod’s Executive Chef Todd Lean has joined forces with Pod’s newest Executive Sushi Chef, Kevin Yanaga for an exclusive Omakase menu. The delicious meal boasts seven courses, and every dish comes out on their Sushi Conveyor Bar. The courses include cooked dishes from the hot kitchen prepared by Chef Lean as well as a fresh selection of sushi offerings prepared by Chef Yagana.

The dishes from Lean and Yagana pair flawlessly to create a tasty and flavorful combination that will please all. Indulgent dishes include Toro Tartare with Deviled Eggs, Creamy Crab Udon, Wagyu Ishiyaki and carefully curated sushi plates with fresh Salmon Zuke Don (Salmon Rice Bowl), Madai (snapper) and Saba (mackerel).

The new Omasake menu can be enjoyed for $85 ($55 extra for optional beverage pairing) and is available for dinner service every Tuesday through Saturday. The delectable dinner can only be enjoyed at the Conveyor Sushi Bar (but honestly who wouldn't want to eat the meal from the deliciously mobile edible service?). The last seating for the Omasake menu will be at 9:30 p.m. on those select nights.

After enjoying the mouthwatering dinner, check out the chic lounge with pulsating, color-changing cocoon booths and enjoy a cocktail to make it the perfect nightcap to your colorful evening. Or check out any of the other delicious dishes that the ultra-sleek eatery has to offer. To learn more about the new Omasake menu and Pod restaurant visit podrestaurant.com.