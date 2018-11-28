The Met Philadelphia, formerly known as the Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House, is almost open after undergoing a $56 million restoration. The Met partnered with Live Nation, Eric Blumenfeld and Holy Ghost Headquarters to transform the remarkable theater into an immense contemporary music and event venue that still encompasses an historic and refined allure. After much anticipation, Philadelphians are now invited to be apart of the action.

Grand opening: Everything you need to know about The Met Philadelphia and its re-vamped venue

The long-awaited launch of the re-vamped event venue will house a gorgeous and grand main room that boasts 3,400 seats, new romantic and sleek designs, 25 bars throughout the building, two-level balconies and a magnificent stage that will hopefully house at least 125 shows a year. The new and improved Met Philadelphia building is ready to make its mark on the City of Brotherly Love.

The re-vamped venue now has the possibility to house much more than ever before. The once slanted floor in the main room has since been flattened opening up the door to house other colorful events such as award shows and dance competitions. The possibilities for this grand building are endless.

On Dec. 3 music legend Bob Dylan & His Band will be the first to perform and open The Met Philadelphia at 8 p.m., the show will mark his 50th performance in Philly. Dylan is just one of several major acts already booked at the venue, other major entertainers include John Legend (Dec. 4), Weezer (Dec. 12), Lindsey Sterling (Dec. 18), PnB Rock (Dec.28), Kurt Vile & the Violators (Dec. 29), John Oliver (Dec. 30-31), Greensky Bluegrass (Jan. 11), Jim Gaffigan (Feb.9), Meek Mill (Mar. 15-16) , Amos Lee (Apr.9), and many more.

“We are thrilled to offer an eclectic series of opening shows that will truly offer something for everyone at The Met,” added Geoffrey Gordon, Regional President of Live Nation Philadelphia in a release. “We are grateful to the many artists who are just as excited as we are for The Met and want to be a part of our inaugural season. We would also like to thank our many great partners who helped make The Met’s restoration possible."

Philadelphians who are interested in attending concerts can purchase tickets at themetphilly.com. Certain shows including the opening night extravaganza with Bob Dylan & His Band, the Dec. 15 performance from Pentatonix, the Dec. 30 performance by John Oliver and the live podcast of My Favorite Murder have already sold out. It's recommended to get tickets for any shows you may be interested in as soon as they go on sale. As a bonus, Live Nation wants to give back to the community and will donate $0.25 of every ticket sold to a show at The Met Philadelphia to Philadelphia Public Schools.