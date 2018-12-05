Find out where to go in Philly to watch the game PHOTO: Getty

Not able to get a ticket and looking for some spots to watch the big game this weekend? You're in luck, some of the top sports bars in Philly offer the perfect atmosphere to watch any football game, especially the time-honored tradition of the Army-Navy Game. Here is where to go to watch the Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia.

Xfinity Live!

Xfinity is the perfect spot if you are looking to still feel apart of the action on game day. Located across from Lincoln Financial Field, this multi-bar, multi-screen venue will have plenty of vantage points to watch and enjoy the game while enjoying food and drinks.

1100 Pattison Ave., xfinitylive.com

Irish Pub

The Irish Pub is the perfect spot to kick back and watch the game. The decor alone makes this bar one-of-a-kind and with multiple TV's, drink specials that can't be beaten and a comfortable atmosphere, the Pub is a top spot for any sporting event.

2007 Walnut St. and 1123 Walnut St., irishpubphilly.com

Fox & Hound

Fox & Hound is perfect if you have a large group and want to enjoy the game altogether. The spacious environment and the various drink and food specials tailor to groups perfectly. Plus they have TV's everywhere you turn, you won't miss a second of the game when at Fox & Hound.

1501 Spruce St., foxandhound.com

Brü Craft & Wurst

Enjoy the game while washing down 39 different beers on tap and some authentically delicious German fare. With a large 105-inch projection screen and eight flat screen TVs, Brü is a top pick if you are looking to go somewhere fun to watch the Army-Navy game.

1318 Chestnut St., bruphilly.com

Bar Ly

Bar Ly located in Chinatown is a perfect pick when looking for a place to watch the Army-Navy Game. With a whopping 37 TVs, extensive menu with upscale pub fare and 60 beers on draft its safe to say you will have a fantastic time watching the game here.

101 N 11th St., bar-ly.com