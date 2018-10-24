Halloween is the perfect opportunity to have some spooky family fun. Philly is full of events and holiday activities that will make this Halloween the best one yet for you and your kiddos. Here are 8 fun things to do with kids in Philly for Halloween.

Franklin Fright at the Franklin Institute

Celebrate the spooky side of science this weekend. Escape the cobwebs, eerie music and other surprises as you tour through the haunted Giant Heart. Dare to touch the mysterious contents of the Halloween Feel Box as you explore our “Witches Kitchen,” plus, create slime and trick-or-treat pins, see creepy crawlers from Philadelphia’s Insectarium, and bounce ghostly smoke-filled bubbles plus much more. It all ends with a festive costume parade and a hair-raising ball pit ball explosion. Perfect if you are looking for things to do with kids in Philly for Halloween.

Oct. 27-28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St., Philadelphia, general museum admission, fi.edu

Howloween at P.J. Whelihan's

Guests are invited to dress up themselves and their dogs at this fun event for the whole family. A dog Halloween costume contest will be held in partnership with Home at Last Dog Rescue at the conclusion of their annual 5K & dog walk. There will be a pumpkin decorating station for kids and a DJ playing spooky tunes all afternoon.

Oct. 27, 1 p.m.- 5 p.m., P.J. Whelihan's, 799 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, free admission, pjspub.com

Boo at the Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo's Boo at the Zoo allows families to see the zoo spooky style. Wear your costume while checking out the trick-or-treat safari, walk through the not-so-scary Extinction Graveyard, run wild through the hay bale maze on Impala Lawn and pose for a festive harvest picture in front of the giant pumpkin wall. Also, refreshments like hot apple cider and other fall favorites will be available. Members are also allowed in an hour early.

Oct. 27-28, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, $20+, philadelphiazoo.org

Spooky Mini Golf

The historic Franklin Square's mini golf course gets a Halloween makeover every weekend in October. All 18 holes that are Philly themed are filled with fog, lights, music, and surprises. Admission is free for children under two. A fun event if you are looking for things to do with kids in Philly for Halloween.

Oct. 27-28, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m., Franklin Square, 200 N 6th St., Philadelphia, $9, historicphiladelphia.org

South Street Pumpkinfest South Street Pumpkin Fest returns to Headhouse Square (2nd and Lombard) with circus performances, horse and wagon hay rides, crafts for kids, seasonal bites, pumpkin putt-putt golf, a straw bale maze, face painting, costume contests and even a pumpkin pie eating contest. Businesses will also open their doors for trick or treaters (12 and under) Oct. 27, 12 p.m.- 5 p.m., Headhouse District, 2nd and Lombard, Philadelphia, southstreet.com

Day of the Dead Festival at Penn Museum

Join The Penn Museum, the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia and the Mexican Cultural Center in a colorful celebration of Día de Los Muertos. There will be plenty of music, dancing and art plus after 5 PM; the festival continues outdoors with entertainment, cash bar, and dancing. Renowned Philadelphia artist and muralist Cesar Viveros is creating the celebration’s centerpiece, an elaborate Day of the Dead altar honoring the recent victims of natural disasters in Mexico, and neighboring parts of the United States and the Caribbean islands.

Oct. 27, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., other activities begin after 5 p.m., The Penn Museum, 3260 South St., Philadelphia, penn.museum

THE GLOW: A Jack-O-Lantern experience

Get carving tips from professionals, enjoy some seasonal snacks and experience 5,000 hand carved, illuminated pumpkins transformed into beautiful landscapes, iconic figures and larger than life jack o’ lantern structures. This unique experience is not to be missed. A fantastic experience if you are looking for things to do with kids in Philly this weekend.

Now-Oct. 28, West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, tickets vary, theglowjackolantern.com

East Passyunk Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday

Enjoy a double dose of spooktacular fun with free activities for the kids, adults and even Fido too. East Passyunk Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday return this weekend; family activities include costume contests (for children and dogs), pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, storytime with the Free Library Book Bike, live music, scarecrow scavenger hunt, trick or treating, pet treats and more. For the grown-ups, enjoy live music, 40+ craft and art vendors, fall fare, spirited cocktails, and more. Businesses between the Singing Fountain and McKean Street will open doors to trick or treaters. Most activities will be held at the Singing Fountain (East Passyunk and Tasker), with select activities to be held at Mifflin Triangle (East Passyunk and Mifflin) and a scarecrow scavenger hunt all along the Avenue. Perfect if you are looking for things to do with kids in Philly for Halloween.

Oct. 27, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, Philadelphia, visiteastpassyunk.com