3 things you don't want to miss at Anime Boston 2018

Get ready otakus, because Anime Boston 2018 is finally back this weekend.

The three-day event is one of the biggest anime conventions in North America, routinely bringing in tens of thousands of fans to the Hub each year. From dances and costume contests to live gaming and karaoke, there's always something fun going on.

Before the festivities kick off on March 30, check out our guide to all the stuff you don't want to miss at Anime Boston 2018.

Anime Boston 2018

1. Dance the night away

Anime Boston has a pair of balls on the schedule for 2018 so fans can dance all night long and help out a few good causes. The charity Constellation Ball is set for Friday night and will be a formal affair, so ditch the cosplay costumes for a black tie appropriate outfit if you decide to go. A Solar Salsa Semi-Formal ball will be held on Saturday night, which will have a less strict dress code. Tickets for both events are $4 and proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

2. Get your cosplay

Cosplay is obviously a huge part of an anime convention experience, and this weekend's affair is no exception. The Masquerade costume contest will be held on Saturday night, where participants will show off their best outfits for a chance to a $1,000 cash prize. Guests should also expect cosplay games amd various game show-style events throughout the three-day fest as well.

3. Sing your heart out

Belt out your favorite anime tunes at the special karaoke lounge throughout the weekend. The catch is, the only songs allowed have to be Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Thai origin—and contain only PG-13 appropriate content—so leave the Taylor Swift tracks at home. For those who are serious about their karaoke, a contest will be held on Saturday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

If you go:

March 30-April 1, Hynes Convention Center, 900 Boylston St., animeboston.com