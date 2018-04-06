Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day 2018 is next week!

Sweet tooths, rejoice! Ben and Jerry’s Free Cone Day is next week and is the perfect excuse to eat dessert first on your lunch break.
On Tuesday, April 10, for the 40th year in a row, the Vermont-based ice cream maker will be giving out a free ice cream cone (or cup) to their fans around the world between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. (And yes, Metro readers — there are locations in Philadelphia, New York and Boston.)
Now here’s the tough part: which flavor will you pick?
And do you get it in a cup or cone?
Here is a list of all the flavors at the Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops so you can narrow down your choices beforehand. Can’t have dairy? They even have non-dairy options now like Caramel Almond Brittle. (Yum!)
Originals:
Chocolate Shake It
Gimme S’more
One Sweet World
Americone Dream
Bourbon Brown Butter
Brownie Batter
Butter Pecan
Cherry Garcia
Chocolate
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Chocolate Peanut Buttery Swirl
Chocolate Therapy
Chunky Monkey
Coconut Seven Layer Bar
Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz
Milk & Cookies
Milk Chocolate Chunk
New York Super Fudge
Phish Food
Salted Caramel Brownie
Strawberry
Strawberry Cheesecake
Sweet Cream & Cookies
The Tonight Dough
Totally Baked
Triple Caramel Chunk
Vanilla
Frozen Yogurt
Strawberry Banana
Raspberry
Non-Dairy
Coconut Almond Fudge Chip
Caramel Almond Brittle
Sorbet
Berry Berry Extraordinary Sorbet
Lemonade Sorbet
Moo-phoria Light Ice Cream
Caramel Cookie Fix