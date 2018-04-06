Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day 2018 is next week!

But which flavor will you pick?

Sweet tooths, rejoice! Ben and Jerry’s Free Cone Day is next week and is the perfect excuse to eat dessert first on your lunch break.

On Tuesday, April 10, for the 40th year in a row, the Vermont-based ice cream maker will be giving out a free ice cream cone (or cup) to their fans around the world between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. (And yes, Metro readers — there are locations in Philadelphia, New York and Boston.)

Now here’s the tough part: which flavor will you pick?

And do you get it in a cup or cone?

Here is a list of all the flavors at the Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops so you can narrow down your choices beforehand. Can’t have dairy? They even have non-dairy options now like Caramel Almond Brittle. (Yum!)

Originals:

Chocolate Shake It

Gimme S’more

One Sweet World

Americone Dream

Bourbon Brown Butter

Brownie Batter

Butter Pecan

Cherry Garcia

Chocolate

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Peanut Buttery Swirl

Chocolate Therapy

Chunky Monkey

Coconut Seven Layer Bar

Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz

Milk & Cookies

Milk Chocolate Chunk

New York Super Fudge

Phish Food

Salted Caramel Brownie

Strawberry

Strawberry Cheesecake

Sweet Cream & Cookies

The Tonight Dough

Totally Baked

Triple Caramel Chunk

Vanilla

Frozen Yogurt

Strawberry Banana

Raspberry

Non-Dairy

Coconut Almond Fudge Chip

Caramel Almond Brittle

Sorbet

Berry Berry Extraordinary Sorbet

Lemonade Sorbet

Moo-phoria Light Ice Cream

Caramel Cookie Fix

