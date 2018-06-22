Here are our picks for the best food on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Jennifer Logue

The Wildwood Boardwalk is an essential part of summer vacation for Jersey shore goers. After spending the day lounging by the ocean, strolling down the boardwalk in the evening hours is the perfect end to a beach day. But what’s the best food to eat on the Wildwood Boardwalk? We’ve rounded out our top picks so that you can spend less time deciding and more time eating.

Sam’s Pizza Palace

2600 Boardwalk

samswildwood.com

Sam’s Pizza Palace has been making pies on the boardwalk since 1957. You can choose to walk inside the bustling low-key restaurant to sit down with your food or walk up to the window to grab a slice on-the-go. Known for its sandy bottom and soft, chewy crust, the pizza here is top-notch and reasonably priced, with a slice starting at $2.25 and a pie starting at $16.50.

Kohr Brothers

2518 Boardwalk

3014 Boardwalk

3500 Boardwalk

4001 Boardwalk

kohrbros.com

Nothing says summer like frozen custard and Kohr’s has been whipping up yummy soft serve since 1919. While they have locations all over the Wildwood Boardwalk (as well as the Jersey shore in general), it just wouldn’t be summertime without this cool, creamy, sprinkle-covered treat.

Curley’s Fries

2416 Boardwalk

facebook.com/curleysfries

Curley’s Fries have been a staple on the Wildwood Boardwalk since 1978. They’re fried in peanut oil, are wider than your average frie and are crinkle-cut, adding a unique textural element that take these fries over the top. A small bucket costs $6.50, so they’re not cheap — but they’re worth it. Grab a lemonade to sip along with them and you’ve got a perfectly sweet and salty combo.

Stuey’s Juice Bar & Bistro

5302 Boardwalk

facebook.com/stuejuicebar

While we all go on vacation to indulge, sometimes your body needs a break for some healthy eats. Stuey’s Juice Bar & Bistro serves up delicious smoothies and freshly squeezed juices in addition to breakfast sandwiches, gluten-free pancakes, wraps and various nutrient-heavy bowls.

Hershey’s Ice Cream Wildwood

5306 Boardwalk

hersheysicecreamwildwood.com

Open since 2005, you could get ice cream here, but the real highlight is their extensive menu of fried goodies. They’ve got fried Oreos, fried Twinkies, fried Nutter Butters, fried Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, fried peanut butter & jelly, fried Snickers and even a fried Oreo ice cream sundae — best of both worlds! For the more health conscious people in your party, Stuey’s Juice Bar & Bistro is a few steps away, and Hershey’s Ice Cream Wildwood does have a menu of smoothies as well.

Douglass Fudge

3300 Boardwalk

douglasscandies.com

The Douglass family has been making fresh cream fudge since 1925 and haven’t changed a thing since, staying committed to using their original recipe for the “creamiest” fudge on the boardwalk. Choose from standard flavors like chocolate and vanilla to more adventurous flavors like orange creamsicle and coconut cream.