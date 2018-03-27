The ultimate guide to nightlife in Boston's Seaport District

Find out everything you need to know about the always expanding neighborhood.

The Seaport District has quickly become the hottest up-and-coming neighborhood in Boston. Not only does the area boast beautiful views of the Boston Harbor, but there are endless ways to have fun on any given night. From foodie destinations and rooftop bars to breweries and comedy clubs, check out our ultimate guide to nightlife in Boston's Seaport District.

Where to eat in Boston's Seaport District

As you can imagine, seafood reigns supreme in this neighborhood's culinary scene, and there are plenty of great places to grab a bite. The Barking Crab (88 Sleeper St.) is a longtime favorite and a perfect spot to dine with friends when the weather warms up, thanks to its open-air seating overlooking the Harbor. A newer addition to the area, the fast-casual Luke's Lobster (55 Northern Ave.) offers authentic, tasty New England seafood dishes while also focusing on sustainable practices.

If you're looking for a more high-end dining experience, chef Jeremy Sewall's Row 34 (383 Congress St.) is easily one of the best seafood spots in the city, highlighted by its amazing raw bar selection. Another top pick is Ocean Prime (140 Seaport Blvd.), a favorite among athletes and celebrities alike, probably because its has a fantastic patio to mingle on.

Aside from the seafood, there are a slew of great Mexican restaurants in the Seaport as well. Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar (253 Summer St.) recently opened up its second location in the area and features tasty bites like mahi mahi tacos, grilled street corn and the highly addictive (and complimentary) Pop Rocks cotton candy. Rosa Mexicano (155 Seaport Blvd.) is also a nice spot to grab dinner and a few margaritas al fresco, especially when the weather's nice.

There's truly something for every kind of foodie in the neighborhood. Barbeque fans can feast at chef Andy Husbands' The Smoke Shop (343 Congress St.), visitors who want a luxurious French-Italian dinner can stop by chef Barbara Lynch's Menton (354 Congress St.), steak lovers can fill up at Strega Waterfront (1 Marina Park Dr.), while Empire (1 Marina Park Dr.) and chef Ming Tsai's Blue Dragon (324 A St.) have it covered on the Asian food front.

Where to drink Boston's Seaport District

There are plenty of awesome watering holes in the Seaport, especially when it comes to rooftop bars. One of the swankiest has to be the Lookout Rooftop and Bar at the Envoy Hotel (70 Sleeper St.), which easily has one of the best views of the city.

The Sky Lounge Rooftop + Terrace at Yotel (65 Seaport Blvd.) is another great space, and you even might run into the hotel's new robot butler YO2D2 on your way upt to the bar. If you're hoping to enjoy a nice seafood meal along with your drinks, then you definitely want to swing by Legal Harborside (270 Northern Ave.).

Beer fans have plenty of breweries to choose from in the Seaport, with Harpoon (306 Northern Ave.), of course, being the top pick with its always busy beer hall (don't forget to try the pretzels). Trillium Brewing Company (369 Congress St.) is also in the area, while those who want a more hands-on experience can make their own brews over at Hopsters (51 Sleeper St.).

If you're looking for an Irish dive bar experience, The Whiskey Priest (150 Pier Four Blvd.) is the go-to spot. However, if you'd rather have a more upscale night out, try grabbing a drink at The Social Register (401 D St.) or Committee (50 Northern Ave.).

Where to have fun in Boston's Seaport District

Whether you're into hip-hop or love to rock n' roll, there's always something fun going on in the Seaport. The Blue Hills Bank Pavilion (290 Northern Ave.) is an awesome outdoor music venue which is set to host big names like Liam Gallagher, Charlie Puth and more this year. If you've got more of a club/EDM style, The Grand (58 Seaport Blvd., Suite 300) is the place to be to dance the night away in Boston as it routinely features performances by superstars like Steve Aoki.

Visitors to the neighborhood can now get their bowling on at Kings Dining & Entertainment or catch a flick at the ShowPlace ICON luxury theater, which are both housed inside the complex at 60 Seaport Blvd. Meanwhile, comedy fans can enjoy some of the best stand-up in the city at Laugh Boston (425 Summer St.).

And if you're looking for the perfect place to snap a selfie and enjoy some outdoor fun, you'll definitely want to swing by The Lawn on D (420 D St.) when the warm weather finally kicks in.