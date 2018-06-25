Where to get $1 oysters in Boston this summer

Your guide to 10 of the best spots to fill up on the delicious seafood treat.

Find your perfect spot to feast on $1 oysters in Boston. Photo by Getty Images

Oysters are a quintessential East Coast summertime treat and, considering their aphrodisiac properties, they’re an ideal food to share on a date. Luckily, these local bars and restaurants are serving up oysters at low prices. Here’s where to get $1 oysters in Boston, Cambridge and Somerville this season.

Where to get $1 oysters in Boston

Barracuda Tavern

At this downtown spot, oysters served with horseradish, cocktail sauce and lemon are $0.75 on Sundays and Mondays and $1.50 on Tuesdays and Saturdays, all day until they run out. They usually serve Bluepoint oysters from the Long Island Sound, but the oysters are sometimes from Chesapeake Bay and elsewhere.

Monday, 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Tuesday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; 15 Bosworth St., Boston, barracudatavern.com

Les Zygomates

On weekday evenings, chow down on East Coast oysters in the bar and lounge area at this wine bar and bistro. The wine list is extensive, and live jazz performances most nights will enrich your dining experience.

Monday through Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., 129 South St., Boston, winebar129.com

Marliave

There’s no limit to the number of oysters you can order at the raw bar at this upscale French restaurant. Oysters are sourced from Duxbury and Wellfleet, plus two more varieties that change depending on the season. Littleneck clams are also $1 at the bar.

Every day, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and 9 p.m.-10 p.m, 10 Bosworth St., Boston, marliave.com

Where to get $1 oysters in Cambridge

Ginger Exchange

Oysters come in fresh the same day they’re served at this Inman Square restaurant. There’s a $6 drink minimum, but no limit to the number of oysters you can order.

Thursday evenings, 5 p.m.-11 p.m., 250 Huntington Ave., Cambridge, gingerexchange.com

The Red House

Oysters, which go for two for a dollar at this farm-to-table seafood restaurant close to Harvard Square. You can order a minimum of six and a maximum of 12. Varieties change depending on what’s in season. They’re served with cocktail sauce and horseradish.

Every day, 12 p.m.-5 p.m and 9 p.m.-11 p.m., 98 Winthrop St., Cambridge, theredhouse.com

Waypoint

At Waypoint, enjoy oysters served with a pickled fennel mignonette and fish pepper cocktail sauce. Oysters are just one of many seafood delicacies, including wellfleet clams and peel-and-eat shrimp, available at the raw bar. The head chef, Michael Scelfo, also runs Alden & Harlow, another Cambridge restaurant with a $1 oyster deal.

Monday through Saturday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., 1030 Mass Ave., Cambridge, waypointharvard.com

Where to get $1 oysters in Somerville

Bergamot

Oysters are served with champagne vinegar mignonette at this New American restaurant, and you can eat your fill while supplies last. The appetizer menu features plenty of seafood options like grilled octopus and shrimp scampi.

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m., bergamotrestaurant.com

The Independent

Dollar oysters are on the Monday menu at this Union Square pub. Return later in the week to sing your heart out at karaoke on Thursday at 10 p.m. Kids eat free Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Monday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m., 75 Union Square, Somerville, theindo.com

Juliet

Juliet’s rotating prix fixe menu makes for a unique dining experience each time you visit, and with cheap oysters, what’s not to love? The small neighborhood cafe is the brainchild of Joshua Lewin and Katrina Jayazeri, both entrepreneurs with extensive culinary and business experience.

Thursday, 3 p.m.-10 p.m., 257 Washington St., Somerville, julietsomerville.com

La Brasa

This Somerville joint serves up local oysters with mignon and horseradish. The menu also features Mexican dishes and classic American fare, much of which is locally sourced.

Every day, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., 124 Broadway, Somerville, labrasasomerville.com