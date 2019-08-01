10 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Need some help making weekend plans? We’ve got you covered. From rock concerts to food fests, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Queen + Adam Lambert

If you still need a fix of Queen after watching “Bohemian Rhapsody” for the 10th time, you’re in luck. The iconic band is coming back to the Bay State this weekend along with former “American Idol” star Adam Lambert. See them rock out at the Xfinity Center on Sunday night. Aug. 4, 8 p.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S Main St., Mansfield, livenation.com

Ben Folds

The famed singer-songwriter returns to the city this weekend for a performance at the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion alongside the Violent Femmes. Folds is also celebrating the release of his new memoir, “A Dream About Lightning Bugs. A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons,” so fans who score VIP tickets will get a chance to meet the star as well as receive a signed copy of the book. Aug. 3, Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, 290 Northern Ave., Boston, $39.50+, benfolds.com

First Friday at ICA

Spend Friday night at the museum as the Institute of Contemporary Art’s monthly party returns this weekend. August’s theme is “White Hot,” so swing by to cool off with specialty cocktails and samples from Steve’s Ice Cream. The festivities will also include music, dancing, pop-up sculptures from Dan Lam and more. Aug. 2, 5 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston, $20+, 21+, icaboston.org

BostonFest 2019

Celebrate the city at Lawn on D this weekend. BostonFest will take over the outdoor hotspot with live music, food trucks, cocktails, lawn games and more. The festivities will also honor the Coolest Companies Competition. Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m., Lawn on D, 420 D St., Boston, $15, signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d

Taste of Caribbean Boston Food Festival

Enjoy the flavors of the Caribbean at this delicious food fest this weekend. The Taste of Caribbean Boston Food Festival returns on Sunday with amazing bites, live entertainment, art and more. A portion of the proceeds will also go towards a scholarship program to fund scholars from the local community. Aug. 4, 1 p.m., Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 1350 Tremont St., Boston, eventbrite.com

‘Hobbs & Shaw’

The action franchise that just won’t end revs up its engines again for this new spinoff. Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, the actors reprise their roles as the titular characters for another high octane adventure, this time opposite Idris Elba, who plays a physically enhanced MI6 agent that’s gone rogue. Expect more cars, guns and explosions than you can handle. Opens Aug. 1, various locations, hobbsandshaw.com

‘The Blair Witch Project’

If you’re in need of a good scare this weekend, head over to the Museum of Fine Arts. The MFA is hosting a special screening of the horror cult classic “The Blair Witch Project” on Friday night. The film is being shown as part of the museum’s “A Splinter in Your Mind: Films from ’99” series. Aug. 2, 8 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $13, mfa.org

Melty Fest

The Tillamook Melty Fest Tour stops in Somerville this weekend. The west coast brand heads to Bow Market on Friday, partnering with vendors to offer special dishes featuring Tillamook cheese and ice cream. Aug. 2, Bow Market, 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville, eventbrite.com

Unicorn Fantasy Party

In celebration of National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, Hood is putting on a day of family fun on Friday. Stop by the Frog Pond to enjoy free ice cream sandwiches, plus face-painting, games, unicorns and get a chance to hang out with Wally the Green Monster.

Derek Gaines

Actor and comedian Derek Gaines brings the funny to Laugh Boston this weekend. “The Last O.G.” star is on the rise, with appearances on “Will & Grace” and the upcoming Pete Davidson that’s being directed Judd Apatow, so you know it’s going to be a good time. Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. & 9:45 p.m., Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $25, laughboston.com