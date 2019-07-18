10 Fun things to do in Boston this weekend, July 18-21

Need some help making weekend plans? We’ve got you covered. From festivals to concerts, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.



‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

The king of musical parodies is coming to Boston this weekend. Catch “Weird Al” Yankovic when he brings his “The Strings Attached” tour to the Rockland Trust Bank Pavillion on Sunday night. July 21, 7:30 p.m., Rockland Trust Bank Pavillion, 290 Northern Ave., Boston, $30+, livenation.com



Tanglewood in the City

Seeing the Boston Symphony Orchestra perform at Tanglewood is a truly magical experience, but you don’t even need to leave the Hub in order to enjoy their masterful performances this weekend. Stop by the Common on Friday night to enjoy an outdoor screening of a live show streamed from Tanglewood. July 19, 8 p.m., Boston Common, Beacon Street, Boston, free, bso.org



Potterheads Beer Festival

Transport yourself to a world of wizards and brews when the Potterheads Beer Festival takes over Royale this weekend. The fest will transform the venue into a space fit for any Hogwarts alum, complete with beverage tastings, photo opps., food, live music, team trivia and more. July 20, 6:30 p.m., Royale, 279 Tremont St., Boston, $42, 21+, royaleboston.com



Winter Hill Night Market

Somerville Flea, Somerville Arts Council and Winter Hill Brewing have teamed up for a fun, free all-ages event this weekend. Head to the brewery for an evening of live music, plus check out the collection of vendors. July 20, 5 p.m.; Winter Hill Brewing, 328 Broadway, Somerville, free, winterhillbrewing.com



Somer Fest 2019

Back for its second year, this fest also serves as a fundraiser to help children at New Life International Orphanage in Ghana. The night of fun is set to include music, magic, comedy and more. Guests will also get the chance to explore all the great vendors at Bow Market. July 19, 7 p.m., Bow Market, 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville, somerfest.fun



Katya

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” fans will definitely need to take a trip to The Wilbur this weekend as fan-favorite contestant Katya brings her new comedy tour to the Hub. While Friday’s show is sold out, fans still have a chance to snag tickets to Thursday’s performance. July 18, 8 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $25+, thewilbur.com



‘The Lion King’

The latest Disney classic to get a live-action facelift finally hits theaters this weekend. Hear James Earl Jones reprise his iconic role as Mufasa while A-listers like Beyoncé, Donald Glover, John Oliver and more lend their talents by voicing your favorite “Lion King” characters.

Opens July 18, various locations.



Aruba Bike Party

Join riders from Boston, Aruba and the Netherlands as this first ever bike fest rolls into town. The festivities include a short ride through the city beginning at Copley Square and ending at Flat Top Johnny’s in Kendall Square for a fun after party.

July 20, 11:30 a.m., Copley Square, Boston, ridewithgps.com/routes/29282794



Rob Thomas

Don’t wanna be lonely no more? Then rock out with Rob Thomas this weekend as the Matchbox Twenty frontman brings his “Chip Tooth Tour” to the Hub on Thursday night. July 18, 7:30 p.m., Rockland Trust Bank Pavillion, 290 Northern Ave., Boston, $33+, livenation.com



Gareth Reynolds

In need of a laugh this weekend? Swing by Laugh Boston and see Gareth Reynolds bring the funny during his two-night stint of stand-up shows.

July 19-20, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $20, laughboston.com