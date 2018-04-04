12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

It sounds like rain is in the forecast for the next few days, which may put a damper on some people's weekend plans. Luckily, there are plenty of awesome things happening around town that won't get you wet, as well as a slew of big movies starring notable locals that are hitting the silver screen. Here's your guide to all the fun things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour

See "Dancing with the Stars" pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd show off their moves at the Wang Theatre on Friday night. The trio will be back in town as part of their new "Confidential" live tour.

April 6, 7:30 p.m., Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston, $49.75+, bochcenter.org

MFA First Fridays

Head to the Museum of Fine Arts for an evening of food, culture and more when its monthly First Fridays event returns this weekend. Guests will get a chance to sip on signature cocktails and munch on tasty tapas as they check out some great art and music.

April 6, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $25, mfa.org

COMEDY

Craig Robinson and the Nasty Delicious

"The Office" alum is bringing some laughs and tunes to Medford on Friday night. See Robinson and his Nasty Delicious crew serenade audiences with their hilarious hits at the Chevalier Theatre.

April 6, 8 p.m., Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford, $27+, chevaliertheatre.com

Jimmy O. Yang

The "Silicon Valley" star is taking over Laugh Boston on Sunday night when his "How to American" tour stops in town. Although Yang is known for his comedic chops in the HBO series and shows like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, he recently took a dramatic turn with his role in Mark Wahlberg's Boston Marathon bombing movie "Patriots Day."

April 8, 8 p.m., Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $25, laughboston.com

Piff the Magic Dragon

The "America’s Got Talent" star has the uncanny ability to mix jokes with magic tricks, and somehow is able to keep a straight face while wearing a dragon costume. See the fan-favorite performer when he returns to the Hub this weekend.

April 6, 7:30 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $29, thewilbur.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Ment’or Wine Dinner

Two of Boston's best chefs are teaming up for a delicious evening of food and wine. Daniel Boulud and Barbara Lynch are bringing a five-course wine pairing menu to Bar Boulud on Thursday, featuring dishes like tuna niçoise, pan roasted grenouille and more. A portion of the proceeds will got to benefit Ment’or, a nonprofit that tries to inspire culinary excellence in young professionals with various educational and internship opportunities.

April 5, 7 p.m.-11 p.m., Bar Boulud, 776 Boylston St., Boston, $400, barboulud.com/boston

MISC.

PAX East

Get your game on this weekend when the PAX East festivities return to the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The four-day event brings tens of thousands of fans to the Hub each year to celebrate the best in gaming with tournaments, panels, concerts and more.

April 5-8, Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, $53, east.paxsite.com

Tyler Henry

Fans of E!'s "Hollywood Medium" reality series should take a trip out to Lynn this weekend. Star Tyler Henry will be doing a live show at the Lynn Auditorium on Sunday night.

April 8, 7:30 p.m., Lynn Auditorium, Three City Hall Square , Lynn, $47+, lynnauditorium.com

MOVIES

"A Quiet Place"

Newton native John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt are dipping their toes into the horror movie waters with their new flick "A Quiet Place." "The Office" alum directed and stars in the film, which is about a family that's trying to survive a doomsday situation where monsters attack anyone and anything that makes a sound.

Opens April 6, various locations, tickets.aquietplacemovie.com

"Blockers"

WWE star turned actor John Cena has quickly become a comedy powerhouse thanks to hilarious turns in films like "Sisters," "Trainwreck" and "Daddy's Home 2." The West Newbury native is back to bring the laughs with "Blockers," which chronicles a group of parents trying to stop their high school daughters from losing their virginity at a party.

Opens April 6, various locations, blockersmovie.com

"Chappaquiddick"

Directed by John Curran, the new drama examines the events leading up to as well as the aftermath of Ted Kennedy's infamous 1969 scandal in Chappaquiddick, which resulted in the death of a young woman. The film stars Jason Clarke as the late senator and "House of Cards" actress Kate Mara as Mary Jo Kopechne.

Opens April 6, various locations, chappaquiddickmovie.com

MUSIC

Justin Timberlake

The pop superstar is back in the Hub for a pair of shows at the TD Garden. There's still a few tickets left for the Thursday night show of Timerblake's "Man of the Woods" tour.

April 5, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $59.50+, tdgarden.com