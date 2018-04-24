Everything you need to know about the Boston International Cat Show

Every dog has its day, but what about cats? Our feline friends are in luck as they are getting a whole weekend dedicated to them when the Catsachusetts Cat Club's Boston International Cat Show returns April 28-29. Here's everything you need to know about this purrfect event.

What is the Boston International Cat Show?

As you can imagine, the event is pretty much a cat lover's paradise.

Exhibitors from across the globe will show off their pedigreed and household pet cats for an international panel of during the competition portion of the show. Guests will get to see all types of breeds ranging from the hairless Sphynx to New England's Maine coon, which happen to be the largest cats around. Pedigreed cats, pets and even shelter animals will all vie for the title of Best of the Best in the show hall.

Aside from the competition, the event will have a slew of family-friendly happenings going on throughout the weekend. Kids can get their faces painted and make "feline art" with a special coloring book. "Tall Tails 2, Starting from Scratch" author Barbara Wolfgang Galin and "The Kitty Who Rescued Me After I Rescued Him" scribe Shawn Flynn will be at the show as well for book signings.

Other highlights include a cat care class for kids, the "Parade of Breeds," plus famed cat photographer Helmi Flick will be on hand to shoot cat portraits. Organizers have also partnered with local rescues Charles River Alleycats, Forgotten Felines of Maine, Siamese Rescue and Stray Pets in Need, so anyone who brings a donation of cat food will receive $1 off their admission.

When is the Boston International Cat Show?

The festivities will take place at the Simoni Ice Arena in Cambridge at 155 Gore St. between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 29. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and military members. Children under the age of 12 can attend for free when accompanied by an adult.