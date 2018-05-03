Where to watch the 2018 Kentucky Derby in Boston

It's a big weekend for partying as both the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo are going down this Saturday. However, if you prefer mint juleps over margaritas, we've got you covered on all the top Derby watching bashes around town.

Where to watch the Kentucky Derby in Boston

City Tap House

The Fort Point gastropub is celebrating the big day by transforming its patio area into a rosé garden where guests can show off their best Derby outfits. The best dressed attendee will take home a $100 gift card for a future visit to City Tap House. The festivities will also include live music and plenty of cocktail specials, such as frozen Woodford Reserve mint juleps and sweet peach tea.

10 Boston Wharf Rd., Boston, boston.citytap.com

Coppersmith

Celebrate the return of the Kentucky Derby at Coppersmith's Southie Derby Party. The restaurant and bar will show the race on 12-foot projection screens, and if the weather holds up, guests will get to watch the action on the outdoor Airdeck. Coopersmith will also be serving up mint juleps and will give away $100 to the person with the best in show hat.

40 W. 3rd, South Boston, coppersmithboston.com

InterContinental Boston

"Talk Derby with Me" at the InterContinental on Saturday. The hotel is hosting an outdoor event on its Promenade featuring Southern-style bites by executive chef Didier Montarou as well as cornhole, life-sized Connect Four, Jenga and other lawn games. Prizes will also be handed out to guests with the "Best Bow Tie," "Best Hat" and the "Most Derbyish Couple."

5 p.m.-11 p.m., 510 Atlantic Ave., Boston, intercontinentalboston.com

LuLu's Allston

Can't decide between celebrating the Derby or Cinco de Mayo? Why not both! LuLu's Allston, which is owned by Olivia Culpo's family, will serve up spearmint-cranberry tequila mojitos for the festivities, and will also be showing the race live on their televisions. Make sure to check out the local hotspots patio too, which just opened for the season.

421 Cambridge St., Allston, lulusallston.com

Ritz-Carlton

Both the Artisan Bistro and the Avery Bar at the Ritz-Carlton will get in on the fun with the hotel's first ever Derby Day experience. Enjoy southern-inspired bites and drinks at Artisan Bistro, including mint juleps, deviled eggs with saffron, chives and flowers, plus shrimp and grits. Beginning at 5 p.m., the Avery Bar will show the race day coverage live, as well as serve up three southern-inspired cocktails.

10 Avery St., Boston, ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/boston