2018 Oscars: Where to watch the Best Picture nominees around Boston

The 90th annual Academy Awards are almost here, which means there isn't much time to get caught up on all of those awesome movies before the big show. Luckily, there are still plenty of theaters around Boston that are showing the 2018 Best Picture nominees this weekend. From "Get Out" to "Lady Bird," here's where you can catch this year's Oscar picks.

Coolidge Corner Theatre

The beloved Brookline theater will screen a handful of this year's Best Picture nominees on Thursday, plus a few Oscar shorts that are nominated in the documentary category. Stop by to see Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water," Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread," as well as "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "Lady Bird."

290 Harvard St., Brookline, coolidge.org

Kendall Square Cinema

Film buffs may want to consider spending their entire day at this Cambridge movie house in order to catch a slew of this year's nominees. The Kendall Square Cinema will screen "The Shape of Water," "Phantom Thread," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Lady Bird," "The Post," and "Call Me By Your Name" on Thursday. The theater will also be showing Best Foreign Language Film nominees "A Fantastic Woman" and "The Insult," as well as a variety of Oscar-nominated live action and animated shorts.

One Kendall Square, 355 Binney St., Cambridge, landmarktheatres.com/boston/kendall-square-cinema

Regal Best Picture Film Festival

Catch all nine of this year's nominees at Regal Cinemas around the country all weekend long. Fans can purchase passes for just $35, which allow access to screenings for any of the 2018 Best Picture contenders. From "Dunkirk" to "Darkest Hour," the Regal theater in Fenway will be showing each of the nominees through March 4.

201 Brookline Ave., Boston, regmovi.es/BPFF

Somerville Theatre

The Somerville Theatre will only be screening one Best Picture nominee this weekend, Steven Spielberg's "The Post" starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. However, fans can also catch contenders in other Oscar categories, including "I, Tonya," which features Margot Robbie, who's up for Best Actress for her portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding. The theater will be showing a selection of Oscar live shorts on Thursday night as well.

55 Davis Square, Somerville, somervilletheatre.com

Streaming services

If you'd rather binge watch this year's nominees on your couch at home, you're in luck. Several of the 2018 Best Picture contenders are available to watch on streaming services. If you're down to buy or rent a few flicks, Amazon's Prime Video has "Get Out," "Dunkirk," "Darkest Hour," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "Lady Bird" available. HBO subscribers can also watch "Get Out" for free via HBO Go or HBO Now. While it's not a Best Picture nominee, Netflix users can watch the service's original flick "Mudbound," which is up for awards in several categories, including adapted screenplay, cinematography, original song, plus a Best Supporting Actress nod for Mary J. Blige.