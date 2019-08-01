Everything you need to know about the 2019 Boston Seafood Festival

Enjoy a summer afternoon on the Boston Fish Pier while feasting on bites from some of the city’s best chefs and restaurants at the Boston Seafood Festival. Back for its eighth year, the foodie festivities are set to return this weekend with another awesome day of demos, music and plenty of amazing food. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s event.

What is the Boston Seafood Festival?

Presented by the Boston Fisheries Foundation and co-founded by Yankee Lobster Co. owner Joe Zanti, the Boston Seafood Festival celebrates New England seafood cuisine and shines a light on how the fishing industry plays a vital role in this region. Bringing together chefs, entertainers, vendors and, of course, hungry fans, the fest features tastings, demos, educational activities and all kinds of fun for the whole family — not to mention amazing views of Boston Harbor.

What can fans expect at this year’s Boston Seafood Festival?

This year’s Boston Seafood Festival will feature tasty bites from a number of top chefs and vendors, including The Daily Catch, Shuck Food Truck, Matunuk Oyster, Roses Seafood, Yankee Lobster Co. and more. Snag a ticket to the lobster bake for a delicious meal of lobster, mussels, clam chowder, oysterettes, corn, cornbread and coleslaw. Wash it all down with brews from the Harpoon Beer Garden.

The festivities will also include live music, plus demos with several local culinary stars like Atlantic Fish Company Executive Chef Dan Billo, PABU Executive Chef Ben Steigers and more. The event will have a few competitions as well, including a Battle of the Shuckers and a fish-cutting contest. Children’s activities and educational events will be on hand as well, so make sure to bring the whole family. Kids under 5 can even attend for free, while children ages 6 to 12 can stop by for just $5.

Head here for tickets.