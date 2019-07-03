It’s hard to believe that the Fourth of July is already around the corner, but that means it’s time to break out the grill, coolers and your best American flag-filled apparel. If you still need some ideas for how to celebrate the holiday, we’ve got you covered. Just make sure to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

4 Fun Ways to Celebrate the Fourth of July in Boston

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

The annual event will once again light up the skies over Boston. If you’re courageous enough to join the thousands of fans at the Hatch Shell on Thursday, you won’t be disappointed. In addition to the fireworks show and tunes by the Boston Pops, this year’s event will feature performances by Queen Latifah, Arlo Guthrie, plus local “America’s Got Talent” phenom Amanda Mena. Just make sure to get there early if you want the perfect spot to watch the show.

8 p.m., Hatch Memorial Shell, 47 David G Mugar Way, Boston, bostonpopsjuly4th.org

‘Jaws’

While “Jaws” isn’t a traditional Fourth of July flick like “Independence Day,” it is a beloved cinema masterpiece in these parts since the film was shot on Martha’s Vineyard. If you can’t make it out to the island to celebrate the holiday, bring some of Martha’s Vineyard to you and catch a screening of the film at the Brattle Theatre on Thursday. The theater will have three showings of the Steven Spielberg classic on July 4.

40 Brattle St., Cambridge, $9+, brattlefilm.org

USS Constitution

See the USS Constitution Museum set sail in honor of the Fourth of July. As per tradition, see the oldest warship afloat go underway in Boston Harbor as it sails from the Charlestown Navy Yard to Fort Independence. The 21-gun salute will take place at noon.

10 a.m., Building 22, Charlestown Navy Yard, Charlestown, ussconstitutionmuseum.org

Reading of the Declaration of Independence

Watch history come to life during a reading of the Declaration of Independence from the Old State House balcony. This year, Captain Commanding Nicholas Schiarizzi of the Ancient and the Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts will do the honors of reciting the historic text.

9:45 a.m., Old State House, 206 Washington St, Boston, bostonhistory.org