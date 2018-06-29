5 free things to do in Boston this month, July 2018

July is upon us, which means the lazy days of summer are in full swing. Make the most of the season–without breaking the bank–with these fun and free things to do in Boston this month.

Free things to do in Boston this month

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

Spend the 4th of July with the Boston Pops at the orchestra's annual outdoor celebration. The festivities draw huge crowds to the DCR Hatch Shell each year, as thousands of spectators take over the venue to watch the patriotic musical performances and fireworks display over the Esplanade. The Bay State's own Rachel Platten, the Indigo Girls and more are set to perform alongside conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops this year.

July 4, 8 p.m.-11 p.m., DCR Hatch Shell, 47 David G. Mugar Way, Boston, bostonpopsjuly4th.org

Lawn on D Summer Block Party

Spend a Saturday partying with Lawn on D when its free summer celebration returns this month. The outdoor bash will include activities such as bubble soccer, mini golf, salsa dancing and rock climbing, as well as face painting, battle boats and more. The Blue Man Group will also be there for the finals of the annual drum-off competition, where one lucky winner will win some serious cash and a chance to perform with the group.

July 7, noon-11 p.m., Lawn on D, 420 D St., Boston, signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d

Shakespeare on the Common

The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company will once again take over Boston Common this summer for free performances. This year's edition of the series will feature a Steven Maler-directed production of "Richard III," the classic Bard tragedy about the rise and fall of King Richard III. Performances will be held Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., and on Sunday's at 7 p.m.

July 18-Aug. 5, Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common, commshakes.org/free-shakespeare-on-the-common

Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival

The shoreline of Revere will once again transform into an incredible showcase of sand sculpting art when the annual festival returns this month. See more than a dozen sculptors bring their sandy creations to life while enjoying live music, food truck bites, games and even a fireworks show on July 21.

July 20-22, Revere Beach, Revere, reverebeachpartnership.com/sand-sculpting-festival

Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts

The annual celebration of Puerto Rican culture is back with three days of fun planned. The festivities kick off on July 27 with an evening of music at City Hall Plaza, which continues on July 28. The fest wraps up on July 29 with the big parade around town, which starts at noon on Boylston Street before heading to City Hall Plaza.

July 27-29, various locations, puertoricanfestivalofma.org