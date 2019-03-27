The weekend approaches once again with its ceaseless question: what are we going to do? With our two free days from school or work, there's an expectation to make the most out of our 48-hours of "free time." But never fear! Don't stay inside with that FOMO, there are plenty of things to do in Boston this weekend.

5 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Harbor Brunch Cruise

Picture this: you’re on a boat delicately sipping a mimosa while breathing the fresh air and taking in the sights of the Boston Harbor. That’s the dream, right? (Absolutely, old sport.) Well your dreams can come true this Saturday, abroad the Northern Lights cruise ship. The cruise includes a three-course brunch with seasonal fruit, assorted pastries, scrambled eggs with sharp cheddar and fresh herbs, a chosen seasonal dessert, along with a full bar. (They suggest the St. Germain, orange juice and bubbly.) Embrace your inner Gatsby and come abroad for a two-hour cruise of relaxation.

March 30, 10 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Northern Lights, 60 Rowes Wharf, Boston, $73+, kids allowed, fareharbor.com

Historical Pub Crawl

History and beer, together at last. Participants can expect to visit four taverns along the Freedom Trail along with fellow travelers and an expert local tour guide. Whether you have heard the stories before, or you’re a newbie to Boston history, this is one history lecture that you won’t fall asleep from! The tour is from 3 p.m.-5:15 p.m., and it begins at Faneuil Hall. The historical pubs are within a few blocks of each other, and the tour is easily walkable.

March 30, 3 p.m.-5:15 p.m., Sam Adams Statue, 1 Faneuil Hall Square, Boston, $34+ bostoncrawling.com

Eataly Restaurant Festival

Spring is coming, and Eataly Boston’s chefs are working hard in the kitchen to create the perfect Italian springtime menu. Eataly is celebrating the impending arrival of May flowers by putting on a two-week restaurant festival. At any of their four full-service restaurants, you can select two courses from a dedicated prix-fixe menu for $18! Complete your meal in Italian fashion with a perfectly paired $25 bottle of wine.

March 18-31, Eataly Boston, 800 Boylston St., Boston, $18+, eataly.com

Gentle Stretch

As writers, our necks cramp, our wrists get tight, and our backs hunch (occupational hazard). If you work at any kind of office desk or do any kind of physical activity, we bet that you feel similarly. Swet Studio is introducing a Gentle Stretch class that shows you how to stretch with a silk hammock. The Gentle Stretch class aims to promote regular, full-body stretching that can increase flexibility, range of motion and posture, and reduce muscle soreness and back pain. The class is a beginner’s level class, where a trained instructor will walk you through basic wraps, grips, and traps.

March 31, Swet Studio, 480 Tremont St., Boston, swetstudio.com

The Paint Bar

Our last item on our 5 things to do in Boston list is The Paint Bar. Enjoy a day of painting with your kid or have a ladies night out with some wine and a paint brush! The Paint Bar supplies paint, aprons and helpful staff to assist your creativity. The pre-painting half hour gives you a chance to get seated, get your paint and/or a drink, and relax. The session will last 2.5 hours, seating is first come, first serve.

March 31, The Paint Bar, 823 Washington St., Newton, $29, thepaintbar.com