Ah, feel that sun on your face! The spring weather is here, and not a moment too soon. It's time to get out of the house and enjoy everything the city has to offer. Luckily, there are plenty of things to do in Boston this weekend, so settle in. Here is our list of the top five fun things to do in Boston this weekend.

5 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Jack's Abby Brewery owners Jack and Sam Hendler. Photo: Getty Images

Rock & Roll Rumble

The Rock and Roll Rumble is a time-honored tradition where rock n’ roll bands play to new audiences, gain new fans and raise their profile in the city. 24 bands participate over nine nights each spring to win money, prizes and opportunities. This year the Rock & Roll Rumble is happening at ONCE Somerville, a bar lounge with great drinks and atmosphere. The event is sponsored by Jack's Abby Craft Lagers. "We're really excited to be a part of this year's Rock & Roll Rumble. As an independent brewery out of Framingham, Jack's Abby is always looking for ways to support other independent, local partners, such as ONCE and Anngelle Wood," says Andy Grant, Director of Sales & Marketing for Jack's Abby in a recent release. You can catch Rock & Roll Rumble’s Preliminary week one this weekend in Somerville from 8 p.m.-11:45 p.m.

April 4-6, 8 p.m.-11:45 p.m., ONCE Ballroom, 156 Highland Ave., Somerville, $10+, oncesomerville.com

Italian Dinner with Tiramisu Finale

Nothing is better than Italian food. There’s delicious bread, pasta, wine, and so much more. This cooking class will teach you about the joys of Italian cooking, finishing with a showstopping Tiramisu. This incredible Italian dessert consists of ladyfingers drenched in expresso, layered with a delicious mixture of eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese. Master Chef Celio Pereira is teaching this class with over 30 years of experience and a passion for Italian cuisine. The night will end with an unforgettable dinner features your creations!

April 5, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Selfup Cooking Classes, 460 Harrison Avenue, Boston, $100, selfup.com

Tipsy Chocolate Tour

Is there anything better than chocolate? This walking tour around the Freedom Trail is only made better by adding in some boozy chocolates and a hand-crafted cocktail. The Tipsy Chocolate Tour is a two-hour stroll through Boston’s finest confectionaries and historical sites. You will learn from your tour guide/chocolate ambassador about the history of chocolate and its ties to Boston.

April 6, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Tipsy Chocolate Tours, 303 Newbury St., Boston, $68, 21+, tipsychocolates.co

Yoga in the Beer Garden

Spring has sprung, and not a moment too soon. Get outside at the Remnant Brewery for yoga in the Beer Garden. After class, attendees can drink craft beer or sit out on the private patio to enjoy coffee, tea, Kombucha or snacks from Iggy’s and other small vendors. All experience levels are welcome to join this Vinyasa flow, which includes 10-minutes of challenging core work to whet the appetite for the refreshments that wait after class!

April 7, 10:00 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Remnant Brewing Company, 2 Bow Market Way, Somerville, $10, remnantsomerville.com

Bob Ross Self-Care Night

Trident Booksellers is a favorite bookstore and breakfast place for Boston students. On Sunday night, they’re hosting a Bob Ross self-care night dedicated to the man of chill himself. Trident will provide materials and Bob Ross instruction for a self-care night of your dreams. A full menu will be available and a drink special during the event! Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

April 7, 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., Trident Booksellers & Café, 338 Newbury St., Boston, tridentbookscafe.com