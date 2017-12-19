5 ways to spend winter vacation in Boston

Winter vacation means kids get to trade in their homework for a week of sitting on the couch and bugging their parents about presents. But don't worry, there are plenty of ways to get your little ones out of the house so they aren't cooped up until the New Year. Turn off the tablets and check out these family-friendly events around Boston this holiday season.

Boston Pops

Get into the Christmas spirit with the Boston Pops' Holiday Pops shows this winter. Conductor Keith Lockhart will lead the orchestra through a selection of holiday music favorites and sing-alongs at the concerts, which will include special appearances by Santa Claus.

If your kids are fans of "Looney Tunes," make sure to stop by the "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony" shows on Dec. 29 and 30, where the Pops will play along to screenings of the classic cartoon. The events will be preceded by PJ parties, featuring pre-concert breakfast treats like gourmet pop tarts, cinnamon buns, donuts and hot chocolate. Fans will also get the chance to snap selfies with Bugs. Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, bso.org

Boston Winter

If you haven't checked out Boston Winter at City Hall Plaza yet, what are you waiting for? Stop by the festive set-up this winter vacation for a day of skating and holiday shopping. Kids under 12 will also receive $5 off their skates between Dec. 26 and 29 courtesy of the Boston Globe. City Hall Plaza, Boston, cityhallplazaboston.com

"Polar Express" in 4-D

You haven't seen the "Polar Express" like this before. The Museum of Science is hosting special screenings of the classic holiday film through Jan. 1. Watch the magic unfold during this 4-D experience featuring "multisensory effects." Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston, mos.org

Snowmazing! Spectacular

Have a "snowmazing" time at the Boston Children's Museum this winter. The museum is closing out 2017 with a host of activities perfect for the holidays. Check out performances of the Dr. Seuss musical "Seussical" by the Wheelock Family Theatre, race around the sock skating area, sip on hot chocolate and more at the Snowmazing! Spectacular through Dec. 30. Boston Children's Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston, bostonchildrensmuseum.org

Vacation week at the MFA

The Museum of Fine Arts has a week of fun planned for kids during their winter vacation. Stop by the MFA between Dec. 26 and 31 for art-making activities, tours and other family-friendly happenings. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, mfa.org