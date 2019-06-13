5 Ways to treat dad for Father’s Day

As you make your plans for the weekend, don’t forget to do something nice for dad! That’s right, Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16, which means there’s only a few more days to snag reservations and get those last-minute gifts for your proud papa. If you still need some inspiration, don’t worry. Here are five ways to treat dad for Father’s Day this weekend.

Brunch at The Beehive

Treat dad to a delicious brunch for his big day. Head over to The Beehive to enjoy specials and bites off the a la carte menu, plus live music and more. The restaurant will also be serving up specials for dinner in honor of the holiday. The Beehive, 541 Tremont St., beehiveboston.com

Axes and ales

Enjoy a brew or two with your dad while tossing a few axes this weekend. Urban Axes has a special deal just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday. For $30 per person, guests will receive a complimentary beer plus an hour of axe-throwing while guided by an “Axpert” coach. Urban Axes, 2 Union Sq., Somerville, 21+, $30, urbanaxes.com

A fest full of dad jokes

Does your pops tell the best dad jokes? Put him to the test at the Somerville Festival of Dad Jokes on Sunday. The all-ages affair will feature fathers going head-to-head to see who can crack the corniest dad jokes, with winners receiving the coveted “Pop Corn” awards. Proceeds will go to benefit the Somerville Weekend Backpack Program. 2-4 p.m., The Comedy Studio, 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville, $20 to compete, $10 to watch, eventbrite.com

Eat up and jam out

Rock music and dads go together like peanut butter and jelly. Jam out with pops while eating a delicious brunch over at Beat Brew Hall on Sunday. The restaurant is hosting a Grateful Dad Bluegrass Father’s Day event, featuring mashups of your favorite Grateful Dead tunes. Beat Brew Hall, 13 Brattle St., Cambridge, beatbrewhall.com

Off to the races

Since Father’s Day usually involves a lot of calories, burn some of them off before that big dinner with a fun 5K. The annual John P. Mckeon Post 146 Father’s Day Road Race returns to Dorchester on Sunday morning, kicking off at 9:30 a.m. 4 Hilltop St., Dorchester, $25+, racewire.com