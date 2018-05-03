3 questions with EDM superstar Afrojack

Afrojack is heading to the Hub this month. Photo by Getty Images

Chart-topping Dutch DJ Afrojack brings the beats to Boston later this month. We caught up with the EDM superstar for a quick chat ahead of his show at The Grand on May 14.

How pumped are you to perform in Boston?

It's been a minute since I've played in Boston, I'm excited to be back with a fresh batch of music.

How have you evolved as an artist over the years?

Musically, I may have grown, changed, evolved or whatever you want to call it, but it’s still the same crazy overwhelming feeling to make music or to play live, I don't try to challenge myself I just follow my own flow.

You’ve collaborated with so many great artists over the years. Is there anyone on your wishlist that you hope you work with in the coming years?

A lot of friend DJ's and producers I hang out with all the time would be great to work with, Zedd, The Chainsmokers, Alan Walker, Crankdat. I'll definitely try to set them up for some collabs.

If you go:

May 14, The Grand, 58 Seaport Blvd., Suite 300, Boston, thegrandboston.com