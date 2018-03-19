Archery tag shoots into Boston this weekend

Bows and arrows are back in style thanks to pop culture icons like Katniss Everdeen from "Hunger Games" and Oliver Queen from "Arrow." Now locals can live out their Hawkeye fantasies at a new archery tag facility that's debuting in the Boston area this weekend.

The dodgeball-like sport is coming to town courtesy of Archery Games Boston, which makes its grand opening in Chelsea on Friday, March 23. The business has set up shop at a 13,000-square-foot indoor arena, the first of it's kind in the U.S. for the Canada-based Archery Games.

According to owner Brian Seto, archery tag is a "family-friendly sport" that makes for a fantastic and fun group activity.

"Archery Games is a sport for all ages and a perfect venue for birthdays and corporate team building events," Seto says. "The learning curve is not very steep — and one of the best parts of the job is seeing people come in a little nervous, and not sure what to expect, then start growing in confidence. Then they quickly become very skilled and strategic archery tag players."

Archery tag comes to Boston

The rules are pretty similar to dodgeball or laser tag, as groups try and knock each other out in elimination-style competitions. Archery Games provides all the equipment and training for each session, as well as areas for target practice, plus a turf arena where games are held under referee supervision.

Guests don't need to worry about bruising or serious injuries, as the foam-tipped arrows feel like "being hit by a tennis ball, according to Seto.

"Archery tag is becoming popular all over the world," he says. "Since Boston is a sports-loving city, we are really excited to open up our doors to the public this weekend."

If you go:

Archery Games Boston, 121 Webster Ave., Chelsea, $20+, archerygamesboston.com