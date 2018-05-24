7 seriously funny Boston comedy shows you have to see this summer

Dave Chappelle is teaming up with Jon Stewart for three shows in Boston this summer. Photo by Getty Images

There's never a shortage of great comedy shows in Boston, but this summer is seriously stacked with awesome performances. From Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart to Kathy Griffin and Kevin Hart, here are all the shows you definitely don't want to miss.

7 summer Boston comedy shows

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart

Two of the biggest stars in comedy history are teaming for a limited tour, which kicks off in Boston with three shows this summer. As expected, most of the tickets have already been sold, but there are still a few up for grabs. Splurge for the VIP package and you'll even get a chance to meet the stars.

June 11-13, Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston, $79.75+, bochcenter.org

Kathy Griffin

The veteran comedian isn't letting a pesky POTUS scandal stop her from bringing the laughs. Griffin takes over the Shubert Theatre for one night only in June when her "Laugh Your Head Off" world tour comes to Boston.

June 21, Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston, $45+, bochcenter.org

Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz

The hilarious duo will take over The Wilbur for two shows in June. While they won't be doing any stand-up, fans will get a chance to see Middleditch and Schwartz show off their improv skills using suggestions from the audience.

June 24, The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $37, thewilbur.com

Michael Che

The Weekend Update and upcoming Emmy Awards co-host may have a few issues with Boston, but to the delight of comedy fans, he thankfully still tours here. The "Saturday Night Live" star will be back at The Wilbur this summer for two shows.

June 30, The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $27+, thewilbur.com

Kevin Hart

Before the comedy mega-star takes over the TD Garden this fall, he'll first bring the laughs to the Xfinity Center in July. Hopefully his jet won't have any issues this time around, unlike his last trip to Boston to see his beloved 76ers lose to the Celtics.

July 13, Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield, $42+, livenation.com

Brian Regan

Take a quick trip outside of the city to see this fan-favorite veteran comic. Regan will take over the South Shore Music Circus in August.

Aug. 24, South Shore Music Circus, 130 Sohier St., Cohasset, $42+, themusiccircus.org

Michael Rapaport

Don't expect a night of stand-up when this comedy star stops in Boston this summer. Instead, Rapaport will bring a live taping of his hit "I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast" to The Wilbur in August.

Aug. 25,The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $32, thewilbur.com