The 9 best Boston date ideas, according to Yelp and OkCupid

These are the best spots to go out in the city.

Yelp teamed up with OkCupid to come up with the best date venues in eight U.S. cities, sorting them into nine unique categories like “where drinks turn into dinner” and “photo-friendly spot,” and millions of OkCupid users voted on the best ones. The 2018 Dater’s Choice Awards resulted in these nine great Boston date ideas for your summer fling. Whether you’re looking for a judgment-free place to express affection, or the perfect spot to go for that morning-after brunch, we’ve got you covered. Reference this Yelp Bookmark Collection when you're getting ready for your next night out in Beantown.

Boston date ideas: Best Photo-Op - Top of the Hub

Perhaps Boston’s most Instagrammed rooftop restaurant, Top of the Hub is located at the top of the Prudential Center in the center of Back Bay. Enjoy incredible city views and artisanal, seasonal favorites like local oysters and shareable calamari.

Prudential Tower, 800 Boylston St., Boston, topofthehub.net

Boston date ideas: Cheapest Eats - Charlie’s Kitchen

Close out your night with a burger and beer at this venue, open until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Food at this fifties-style diner is cheap but still high-quality.

10 Eliot St., Cambridge, charlieskitchen.com

Boston date ideas: Conversation Starter - The Museum of Fine Arts

Stop by Boston’s most renowned cultural institution with your significant other. One of the best art museums in the world, the MFA won’t disappoint. Current exhibits include a look into Casanova’s indulgent 18th-century Europe and a showcase of Native American art.

465 Huntington Ave., Boston, mfa.org

Boston date ideas: Fitness Date - The Lawn On D

The Lawn On D is the perfect place for you and your fitness-obsessed boo to ride together on glowing swings or chill out on the grass. Cheap burgers and wraps are available, as well as alcohol, to fuel your swinging.

415 Summer St., South Boston, signatureboston.com

Boston date ideas: Makeout Spot - Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar

Head to Lolita for a night of drinking and revelry. In this seductive spot, you can show PDA and no one in the crowd will bat an eye. The venue sets the mood for you with dim lighting and rustic decor.

271 Dartmouth St., Boston, lolitamexican.com

Boston date ideas: Morning-After Brunch - Lulu’s

This charming little Allston sports bar offers cheap bites perfect for sharing and entrees priced at $15 and under. Reminisce about last night’s events over cajun tots tossed with garlic mayo and a boozy mimosa or a mocha martini.

421 Cambridge St., Allston, lulusallston.com

Boston date ideas: Themed Bar - A4cade

Hidden in plain sight, you’ll have to enter this bar through a Roxy’s Grilled Cheese restaurant. The Area Four mainstay improves upon the average bar with its fun arcade games like PacMan and MarioKart. Grab a grilled cheese and spend some quality time playing these games together.

292 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, areafour.com

Boston date ideas: Where Drinks Could Turn into Dinner - Eastern Standard

Eastern Standard is a French brasserie with extensive wine options and entrees like grilled ribeye and seared salmon. It’s close to Fenway Park, so you can catch a Sox game after your meal.

528 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, easternstandardboston.org