The best signs from the Boston Marathon

Despite stormy conditions, some stellar signs still made it.

Boston Marathoners still got some awesome signs despite the harsh weather conditions. Photo: Getty Images + Instagram/@Graham Kimmerer

The Boston Marathon kicked off this morning and, well, the conditions weren’t ideal: heavy rain, winds up to 25 mph and the coldest start in three decades. But that didn’t stop the marathoners from taking on 26.2 miles stride by stride or their supporters, whether indoors or out, from creating some of the best Boston Marathon signs to date.

"Given the forecast for persistent rain and cool temperatures, the B.A.A. is asking #BostonMarathon participants, volunteers, and spectators to practice personal responsibility in planning for today’s weather conditions," the Boston Marathon Twitter account posted shortly before the race. "We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable day! #Boston2018."

As WCVB-TV’s Josh Brogadir joked, the rain seemed so bad that a backstroker could win:

"It was so tough," Switzerland’s Marcel Hug, who won his fourth straight race in the men’s wheelchair division (Push-Rim), told The Boston Globe. "I was so freezing." Due to the harsh conditions, it was the slowest winning time in 31 years — but Hug, over slippery roads, was still able to wheel himself to victory. And marathoners from every division pushed through, perhaps with the help of the crowd — some braving the weather, some remaining at home to keep dry.

Though limited this year, here are the best Boston Marathon signs from the wet, windy (yet willful) race.

Best Boston Marathon signs

"Run like Tristan Thompson from a pregnant girlfriend. #GoCavs"

Can I just say I feel pretty good about my Boston Marathon sign... pic.twitter.com/DuinBNLnMg — Madison Dulaney (@2notbrokefeet) April 16, 2018

"Boston is lovely in the spring! –TripAdvisor"

"28 – 3" (from the Patriots’ Super Bowl 51 comeback victory where they won 34 – 28 after trailing the Falcons 28 – 3 for a majority of the game):

lmao this sign at the boston marathon pic.twitter.com/GxMZi9ALZf — Marissa Neiman (@caterpii) April 16, 2018

The "28 – 3" sign first appeared at last year's Boston Marathon:

"Warm & sunny @ the finish line … beer too!" (Notice how one of the marathoners he's cheering for has the last name Wetter. How very convenient!)

And finally, this gem of a pregnancy announcement!

Cassi Delatorre, 24, of Silver City, NM, is surprising her marathoner husband, Xavier, at the finish line with some news: She’s pregnant with their third child. “I’ve been telling him: ‘After Boston we’ll try for another.’ I wanted to make the big announcement here.” #Boston2018 pic.twitter.com/MkFTmhWDQo — Matt Stout (@MattPStout) April 16, 2018

Unfortunately, not all of the signs made it through Marathon Monday.