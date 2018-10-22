The best Fenway Park bars to watch the World Series 2018 in Boston

In case you haven't heard the good news yet, the Red Sox have punched their ticket to the World Series 2018 with their epic win over the Astros. Since November baseball is heading back to Boston, it's time to find the perfect spot to set up shop for cheering on the Red Sox during this year's Fall Classic. If you aren't lucky enough to score a ticket to the festivisties, don't worry, because there are plenty of awesome Fenway Park bars to watch all the action. Here's our guide to some of the best hotspots near the ballpark.

Best Fenway Park bars to watch the World Series 2018 in Boston

Bleacher Bar

Out of all the Fenway Park bars, there's only one place in town where you can watch a game live without needing a ticket into the stadium: Bleacher Bar. Located beneath the venue's bleachers on Lansdowne Street, this area attraction features an enormous garage window that looks right into the ballpark. Sip on local favorites on draft like Sam Adams and Harpoon while munching on one of Bleacher Bar's acclaimed sandwiches. 82A Lansdowne St., bleacherbarboston.com

Cask 'N Flagon

As one of the most popular spots in the Fenway neighborhood, you can't go wrong with Cask 'N Flagon. Located right across the street from the historic ballpark, this fan-favorite bar has everything you need for a World Series watch party. Catch all the action on Cask's collection of big screen TVs while enjoying bar bites like pork belly tacos, pizza and all kinds of barbecue goodies. 62 Brookline Ave., casknflagon.com

Game On!

This Fenway hotspot will keep you entertained well after the final pitch. Not only does Game On! have dozens of screens to watch the Red Sox take on the Dodgers, but there's all sorts of games on hand, including cornhole, ping pong and more. Don't forget to order up some Max and Leo's Pizza while you're there. 82 Lansdowne St., gameonboston.com

Tapestry

A more lowkey spot to celebrate the World Series, stop by the bar at Tapestry for a casual evening. Owned by Chef Meghann Ward, stop by for a few, tasty house cocktails while filling up on homemade cracker jacks, sausage and peppers or the special Fenway Burger. 69 Kilmarnock St., tapestry.restaurant

Tony C's Sports Bar & Grill

What better way to celebrate the World Series than by hanging out at a bar that pays tribute to Red Sox legend? Named after the great Tony Conigliaro, head to this Fenway haunt for a great view of the Green Monster, plus delicious bar bites and more than a dozen beers on tap. 1265 Boylston St., tonycssportsbar.com