Fitness resolutions so easily made at the end of last year are equally easy to leave by the wayside as winter’s reality bites. Choosing a convenient location with opening hours to suit your schedule, and picking classes you will enjoy, helps stick to exercise vows. Factor in January discounts on memberships and newcomers’ discounted first classes and there’s no better time to get started. Here’s a half-dozen of the best gyms in Boston and fun new fitness studios to try.

Best gyms in Boston to keep your #gymgoals in 2019

Best gyms in Boston: 305 Fitness

This new studio in Kenmore Square offers a dance-based cardio workout with a live DJ and rhythmic light show. This high-intensity fun workout involves quick dance moves, sports drills and interval training to create a full-body toning, fat-burning workout. Fenway opening times vary depending on how many classes are booked each day (check online). Daily, 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. 506 Commonwealth Ave., $29 per class, 305fitness.com

Best gyms in Boston: Barry’s Bootcamp

With gyms all over the world, this high-intensity interval training-based fitness studio’s newest Boston location in Back Bay follows openings at The Street in Chestnut Hill and Downtown Crossing. Sessions incorporate half-hourly interval-based cardiovascular routines with an equal amount of strength training using free weights and resistance bands. Classes focus on a different body area each day, allowing the choice of a full-body fitness regime or one that focuses on a particular area. Mon-Thurs 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat-Sun 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 455 Stuart St., $30 per class, barrysbootcamp.com

Best gyms in Boston: BKBX

Opening mid-January in Allston, BKBX is a new adventure training concept from the Brooklyn Boulders team, whose first Boston location was its climbing-based studio in Somerville. Along with the signature bouldering wall, and training for all levels, BKBX has plenty of tech add-ons to measure performance, and a recovery studio with cryotherapy, infrared sauna, and all sorts of post-clamber stuff. Showers and a snack bar complete the picture. Limited pre-opening memberships offer discounts; a limited number of SVX memberships offer unlimited access to Brooklyn Boulders Somerville and BKBX. Mon-Thurs 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat-Sun 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m., 219 Western Ave., Allston, $180+ per month, bkbx.fit

Best gyms in Boston: btone FITNESS

Btone Fitness’ new studio in Waltham’s MERC apartment building on the corner of Main and Moody joins a local collection that includes urban locations in Back Bay, the North End and South Boston. Workouts center on using custom-made Pilates-style reformer machines, which encourage long, slow movements combined into a 45-minute total body workout, but with extra upper body focus. Hours vary, but there are usually eight classes per day. Check ahead. Daily, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. 708 Main St., Waltham, $30 for three classes, btonefitness.com

Best gyms in Boston: Conspire

Looking for a co-working space as well as a fitness routine? Opened in December in the South End, Conspire’s co-work membership includes access to the adjacent gym, which has Peloton bicycles, free weights, treadmill and stair-stepper. Weekly after-work group fitness classes such as Core Power Yoga and Move Sweat Love Pilates are offered, too. Located in The Revolution Hotel’s basement, this is perfect for those who want to go from work to workout, or vice versa. Daily, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 40 Berkeley St., $20 per day/$250 per month, therevolutionhotel.com

Best gyms in Boston: Lynx Fitness Club

This sprawling basement gym on Arlington Street in Back Bay is part health club and part golf club, offering nutrition programs, trainers and bookable sports massages. Classes run from boxing to Barre, and include all manner of yoga. The Topgolf Swing Suites attract golfers keeping their game up during winter. Memberships are capped to prevent overcrowding, but day passes are available, too. Mon-Fri 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat-Sun 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. 64 Arlington St., $160 per month/$30 per class, lynxfitnessclub.com