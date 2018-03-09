The best Irish pubs in Boston to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

There's no better way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day than grabbing a pint (or two) at one of the city's top Irish bars. Find your perfect watering hole with our guide to the best Irish pubs in Boston.

Best Irish Pubs in Boston

The Banshee

This two-floor, Dorchester sports bar is the go-to spot for area soccer fans, as well as for any avid, local followers of rugby and hurling. Stop by to grab a beer and catch a game on one of the Banshee's 10 flat screen TVs.

934 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, bansheeboston.com

The Black Rose

Faneuil Hall may be a bit of a tourist trap, but it's also home to one of the best Irish pubs in Boston. The Black Rose has been pouring "perfect pints of Guiness" for over 40 years, so stop by on St. Patrick's Day to enjoy a glass, as well as some live Irish music. The bar also serves up a solid menu of traditional Irish and New England fare, so make sure to grab a bite while you're there.

160 State St., Boston, blackroseboston.com

Brendan Behan Pub

Named after the famed Irish writer and notorious drinker, this Jamaica Plain pub is routinely honored as one of the city's best dive bars. Featuring a lengthy list of awesome craft beers, the beloved Behan is always a popular spot to hang out, especially on weekends. Just make sure to get there early if you plan to stop by for St. Patrick's Day.

378 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, brendanbehanpub.com

The Burren

This Davis Square hotspot was founded more than two decades ago by Irish musicians Tommy McCarthy and Louise Costello. It's no surprise, then, that the Burren play host to live music on most days, including St. Patrick's Day weekend. Stop by to catch a special variety show, along with a traditional Irish meal.

247 Elm St., Somerville, burren.com

Corrib Pub & Restaurant

A Brighton mainstay since 1969, Corrib has been a longtime favorite of locals thanks to its neighborhood atmosphere and delicious bar bites. In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the pub will have drink specials running throughout the weekend, as well as live music on Saturday night.

396 Market St., Brighton, corribpub.com

Doyle's Cafe

Considering how close it is to the Samuel Adams, Doyle's Cafe is the go-to stop for visitors following tours of the brewery. There's even a party trolley that helps ferry folks between the destinations. Featuing delicious pub food and occassionally rare brews from Samuel Adams, Doyle's is worth the trip out to JP. It's also popped up in a few films over the years, including "Patriots Day" and "Mystic River."

3484 Washington St., Jamaica Plain, doylescafeboston.com

The Druid

Located in Inman Square, the Druid is easily one of the area's most sought after Irish pubs. From its top notch beer list and food menu (try the fish and chips) to its beautiful decor and live music, this Cambridge hotspot has everything you need for a great night out.

1357 Cambridge St., Cambridge, druidpub.com

Flann O'Brien's

This funky and fun dive is favorite among college students living in Mission Hill. It's also home to the Guiness Breakfast Challenge, a touring feast that was featured on a recent episode of "Man v. Food."

1619 Tremont St., Boston, flanns.com

J.J. Foley's Cafe

A South End institution, this family-run Irish pub is one of the oldest in the city and has been serving up brews for over 100 years. While the Hub has changed a lot since J.J. Foley's first opened, the popular bar's focus on giving guests a great time hasn't.

117 E Berkeley St., Boston, jjfoleyscafe.com

L Street Tavern

This South Boston bar may look like your typical Irish pub, but it's far from ordinary. L Street Tavern was famously featured in Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's breakout hit "Good Will Hunting."

658 E. 8th St., South Boston