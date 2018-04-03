The best new food at Fenway Park for 2018

Feast on lobster nachos and more while cheering on the Red Sox this season.

Baseball season has finally arrived, and there's no better place to catch a game than at Fenway Park.

While the iconic Boston venue may be the oldest ballpark in the MLB, the home of the Red Sox always has a few new additions to check out each season, especially when it comes to the food. Fans will get the chance to feast on a variety of new concessions in 2018, so make sure to head to the park hungry this year.

Aramak senior executive chef Rob Abell is bringing a ton of bold flavors to Fenway this season, with several locally-inspired menu items. Seafood lovers will have plenty of new dishes to choose from, including lobster nachos, fried lobster mac and cheese balls and crab rolls, all featuring tasty crustaceans from Yankee Lobster Co.

Fans will also be able to chow down on several new meaty items courtesy of Savenor's, including meatball subs, pulled chicken tacos and cheesesteaks. Fenway taters featuring Cavendish Farms tater tots topped with bacon, sour cream and chives has been added to the menu as well.

On the sweeter side of things, the ballpark is now offering "Jane Dough" gourmet cookie dough, which will be available with or without toppings. And for fans who want a gameday brunch, creme brulee French toast topped with chocolate ganache, Vermont maple syrup and Fenway Farm's strawberry sauce will be on the menu at the Royal Roosters Club on Patriots' Day and select day games during the 2018 Red Sox season.

Other food highlights for 2018 include specialty pizzas, which will be sold at all Regina's Pizzera locations throughout the venue, as well as an array of hot offerings like chili and clam chowder, which will be sold at the ice cream stands throughout the month of April.

Fenway Park isn't just stepping up its concessions game, as the ballpark has also added several new seating areas featuring their own food and drink twists.

In partnership with Sam Adams, the right field roof deck is now home to the Sam Deck, featuring a new bar and lounge area. Sam Boston Lager, Sam '76, Rebel IPA and more styles will be available for purchase, as well as Sam Adams-inspired food items like beer marinated prime steak tips and Sam Adams-infused beef chili.

The 3rd Base Saloon has also been coverted into Sammy's on 3rd, a recently renovated bar area with an extensive list of craft beer offerings.

Fans will definitely want to check out the new Jim Beam Dugout located along the first base line next to the Red Sox dugout. The new field level seating area is a true dugout experience thanks to all the bats, helmets and Gatorade coolers on display, and can accommodate groups of up to 25 people. The Jim Beam Dugout will be sold on a game-by-game basis and guests who try out the new seats will also receive a pregame meal at the Royal Roosters Club, a tour of Fenway, plus in-seat food and drink service.