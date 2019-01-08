Say Ciao! to the best pizza in Massachusetts

Pizza-lovers unite! Yelp is answering the age-old question: What is the best pizza in Massachusetts?

We have long awaited a response to our pizza prayers but worry not, because Yelp is answering us. Yelp is releasing its Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2019, and the list features Chelsea-based pizzeria Ciao! Pizza & Pasta as number three on its rankings of the best restaurants across the country.

Is this the best pizza in Massachusetts?

For those who are unaware, Yelp is the popular crowd-sourced search engine for restaurants. By using reviews, star ratings, and other information collected by customers, restaurants get an overall evaluation that influences whether incoming consumers will risk their time and money. For the past six years, Yelp released an annual list of its Top 100 restaurants in the nation by examining both the sum of ratings and the volume of reviews for a business, as well as considering the number of reviews in the given area as to not disadvantage the businesses residing in places with less foot traffic.

The restaurant first debuted on the list in 2017 at number eight in the ranking, but this is their first year in the top three. As the only restaurant in Massachusetts that made the list this year, many curious people may wonder: why is it the best pizza in Massachusetts? A mere 15 to 20 minutes outside of Boston, Ciao! is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Sunday.

Yelp’s “Popular Dishes” feature allows customers to see high reviews for dishes like the Funghi pizza, the Pollo Arrosto Pizza and even a Nutella pizza. The pies range from $11-14, a pretty standard price around Boston, according to Forbes’ Pizza Price Index. Although the restaurant serves pasta like many Italian eateries, most reviews boast of the phenomenal pizza.

Regardless of the multitudes of boastful reviewers, the only way to find out if Ciao! is truly the best pizza in Massachusetts is to go try it yourself. Go forth and eat pizza!