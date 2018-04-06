Find the best places to grab some bites and brews around Fenway Park. Photo by Getty Images

It's pretty easy to find great food and drinks inside Fenway Park, but where are fans supposed to go when it isn't game time? Luckily, the neighborhood around the Boston ballpark is overflowing with amazing restaurants and bars that are perfect for pre-game and post-game celebrations. Here's our ultimate guide to the best places to eat and drink near Fenway Park.

Where to eat near Fenway Park

Whether you're into the fine dining scene or just want a quick bite to eat, there's no shortage of food options around Fenway Park.

Seafood fans have plenty of places to get their grub on thanks to longtime favorites like Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar (1310 Boylston St.) and Island Creek Oyster Bar (500 Commonwealth Ave.). A newer addition to the local culinary scene, Eventide Fenway (1321 Boylston St.) serves up everything from brown butter lobster rolls to tuna crudo. In addition to the restaurant's signature offerings, the fast-casual hotspot has a new gameday lineup featuring delicious takes on the Fenway Franks like the house-made knackwurst, plus $3 Narragansetts on tap.

The area also boasts a pair of amazing restaurants by award-winning chef Tiffani Faison. Sweet Cheeks Q (1381 Boylston St.) has some of the best barbeque in the city (don't forget to order up some biscuits), while Faison's Tiger Mama (1363 Boylston St.) offers a modern spin of Souteast Asian cuisine. While we're on the topic of Asian food, Basho Japanese Brasserie (1338 Boylston St.) is another top pick that serves up great ramen and sushi.

On the fine dining side, Eastern Standard (528 Commonwealth Ave.) always knocks it out of the park with its brasserie fare. The restaurant also has a top-notch cocktail menu thanks to acclaimed bar director Jackson Cannon.

If you're in the mood for just a solid cheeseburger, Tasty Burger (1301 Boylston St.) is the must-stop destination, although expect some long lines after games and when the late-night crowd gets out of the bars. Wahlburgers (132 Brookline Ave.) is in the area as well, in case you want to eat like Marky Mark and his family.

Pizza lovers can munch on slices from the always popular Regina Pizzeria (1330 Boylston St.) or newer options like Oath Pizza (1348 Boylston St.) and Blaze Pizza (1282 Boylston St.). But if you're trying to stay healthy, you can always grab a salad over at sweetgreen (132 Brookline Ave.) or vegan pasta, burgers and other dishes at by CHLOE. (100 Van Ness St.).

Where to drink near Fenway Park

As you can imagine, the Fenway Park neighborhood has a ton of sports bar that are always bustling on game day.

When the weather warms up, the roof deck at Tony C’s Sports Bar & Grill (1265 Boylston St.) is great spot to sip on a few brews while watching the Red Sox play. It also offers an amazing view of the Green Monster. Cask n' Flagon (62 Brookline Ave.) is another fan-favorite watering hole that's conveniently located right across the street from Fenway Park.

For the avid beer lovers out there, BeerWorks Brewing Co. (61 Brookline Ave.) have an array of tasty microbrews on tap, while Yard House (126 Brookline Ave.) has dozen of draft beers to sip on (just don't over do it with those half yard drinks).

If you're thirsty for a great cocktail, the Verb Hotel's Hojoko (1271 Boylston St.) is your go-to spot. We recommend the Geisha Ninja, made with barsol pisco, strawberry, lemon, lavender, egg white and a bit of smoke. This local izakaya also has a great menu of sushi, small plates and more.

No Fenway Park bar list is complete, though, without mentioning the array of options along Lansdowne Street. Game On Fenway (82 Lansdowne St.) and Bleacher Bar (82A Lansdowne St.) have things covered on the sports bar front, while Lansdowne Pub and Bill's Bar & Lounge cater to the younger crowds with its live music offerings. Fans can also dance, bowl and more over at Lucky Strike (145 Ipswich St.), enjoy some southern fare and cocktails at Loretta's Last Call (1 Lansdowne St.), or chill out with some brews at Cheeky Monkey Brewing Co. (3 Lansdowne St.).