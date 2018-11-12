Feast at three of the best restaurants in Boston with this epic food crawl

What's better than eating at one of the best restaurants in Boston? How about feasting at three of the Hub's top spots in just one night. That's right, the JK Food Group, the collection of acclaimed restaurants by James Beard award winners Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette, is bringing its epic food crawl back this winter. Here's everything you need to know about the JK Crawl.

How does it work?

Keep the holiday feasts going and snag a reservation on the JK Crawl this winter. Guests will get to choose three spots to visit from a list of four for the tour, which will feature special off-menu options from Toro, Coppa, Little Donkey and new for this year, Uni, the fan-favorite sashimi bar by Oringer and Tony Messina. Uni was recently named No. 1 on Boston Magazine's list of the best restaurants in Boston, which also included each of the other hotspots on the crawl.

"Chefs rarely have time out of the kitchen, so we have to pack all of our favorites into one night," Bissonnette said in a release. "The crawl is our way to give guests an experience that we cherish!"

Reservations for groups of two to eight people are now available and can be booked via info@jkfoodgroup.com. The JK Crawl costs $200 per person, and reservations can be scheduled for Sundays through Thursdays from Jan. 2 through March, just make sure to let them know if you have any allergies or dietary restrictions.

Transportation will be provided between the three locations, however, date requests will be subject to restaurant availability and cancellations will only be free if they're made more than 10 days in advance.

What's on the menu?

When it comes to the food, guests can expect all sorts of secret bites that aren't usually on the menu. While items may vary depending on their seasonality and availability, crawl participants can expect delicious offerings such as Toro's Messy Bravas made with fried potatoes, alioli, Fermin chorizo and a fried egg; Uni's spicy tuna and foie gras tataki made with aji amarillo, black walnut and pear; calves brain ravioli from Coppa; and the decadent cookie dough from Little Donkey.

"Consider this our ultimate Boston night on the town," Oringer said in a release.

And if all that wasn't enough, guests can also purchase a whole white truffle for an additional charge, which can be shaved over any dish at any restaurant during the crawl.