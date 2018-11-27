The cold and snowy weather may be a pain for travelers this holiday season, but it's a blessing for outdoor enthusiasts looking to hit the slopes as soon as possible. Ski resorts throughout the region are benefitting from the recent wave of snowfall and frigid temperatures, which means they can get a head start on opening their doors this year. Since the 2018-2019 ski season is already in full swing, it's time to explore the best ski resorts in New England so you can plan out your next mountain adventure. The popular travel site TripSavvy has shared its round-up of the northeast's top ski resorts, and not surprisingly, New England hotspots dominated the list. Check out which area resorts made the cut.

The best ski resorts in New England, according to TripSavvy

Bretton Woods

Located in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, this fan-favorite spot is the largest ski area in the state, featuring 464 acres for skiing and snowboarding on 62 trails. In addition to its various ski offerings, Bretton Woods is also a great place to visit for a number of other winter activities, including ziplining and dogsledding. 99 Ski Area Rd., Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, brettonwoods.com

Jiminy Peak

You don't have to leave the Bay State in order to have some winter fun. The Berkshires own Jiminy Peak is a top destination for avid skiers and snowboarders. The Hancock hotspot is also home to a massive mountain coaster, the first of its kind in the U.S., as well as a "Soaring Eagle" zip ride. 37 Corey Rd., Hancock, jiminypeak.com

Killington

No list of the best ski resorts in New England would be complete without mentioning "The Beast of the East." The Vermont destination is a favorite among professional and amateur skiers, and is also home to the annual Killington Cup, which features some of the top athletes who go head-to-head on the slopes each Thanksgiving weekend. “For groups of friends, we always recommend Killington," says TripSavvy general manager Molly Fergus. "‘The Beast of the East’ has 212 trails — the most on the East Coast — and one of the best aprés scenes in the region, including the legendary steakhouse and nightclub combo, The Wobbly Barn." 4763 Killington Rd., Killington, Vermont, killington.com

Loon Mountain

Another beloved spot along New Hampshire's White Mountains, Loon is a great destination for the whole family. Stop by to hit the slopes or enjoy a day of snow tubing, zip lines and other family-friendly activities. 60 Loon Mountain Rd., Lincoln, New Hampshire, loonmtn.com

Stowe

If you're looking to book a quintessential New England ski trip, it doesn't get much better than Stowe. The Vermont ski hub is one of the state's most popular skiing destinations, and is also home to the Vail Resorts' first East Coast property. 7416 Mountain Rd., Stowe, Vermont, stowe.com

Sugarloaf

Located in Carrabassett Valley, Sugarloaf is the largest ski area this side of the Rockies and a perfect spot for more advanced skiers, according to the folks at TripSavvy. Sugarloaf also provides great views while you're out on the slopes, as it's the only place in the northeast that has a lift with access to above-treeline skiing. 5092 Sugarloaf Access Rd., Carrabassett Valley, Maine, sugarloaf.com

Sunday River

Featuring 870 acres, 135 trails and glades, plus 2,340 vertical feet of fun, Sunday River is a great spot for skiers of all levels. Head to the fan-favorite destination in Newry, Maine, to check out its eight awesome peaks before pampering yourself at the resort. And if you're down for a trip this weekend, swing by the mountain for Santa Sunday, where hundreds of skiers dressed as Santa will hit the slopes. 15 South Ridge Rd., Newry, Maine, sundayriver.com

Wachusett Mountain

As one of the closest ski areas to Boston, Wachusett Mountain is basically in our backyards, so there's no excuse not to visit. You can even take the train there! 499 Mountain Rd., Princeton, wachusett.com