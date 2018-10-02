A 'Better' Boston hotel bar is set to open this week

A new addition to the Boston hotel bar scene is set to open its doors this week.

Setting up shop on the second floor of the Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel in Downtown Crossing, the Better Sorts Social Club hopes to break the mold when it comes to hotel watering holes. The cocktail lounge, which will officially debut on Thursday, Oct. 4, forgoes the stuffy vibe of your typical hotel bar, instead offering an elegant yet playful, low-key space for all kinds of visitors to enjoy.

Featuring views that overlook the historic Granary Burying Ground and a seperate street entrance, the Better Sorts Social Club is a beautiful lounge that's adorned with jewel toned furniture, European oak flooring, wood walls and all sorts of eye-catching decorations. The space was designed by the Punch firm and draws inspiration from the city's architecture as well as modern influences.

Aside from the decor, the new Boston hotel bar has a wide array of delicious bites and sophisticated drinks on its menu. Head bartender Naomi Levy has put together quite the beverage program, putting an emphasis on seasonal yet refined flavors for cocktails that are both contemporary as well as pay homage to the era before Prohibition.

Better Sorts Social Club joins the Boston hotel bar scene

Guests can expect offerings that you likely won't find anywhere else, such as the Caccio e Pepe, a new spin on the martini featuring Ketel One vodka, gouda-infused vermouth and black pepper pasta water syrup. Other interesting cocktail creations include the Sherry Cobbler, made with sherry, lemon, thyme and cranberry; the Lost in the Supermarket, made with Privateer amber rum, butternut maple and sassafras biiters; the Return of Major Tom, featuring a mix of Asian pear toki, orgeat, burnt toast tincture, egg and ash; and the Fifteen Minutes, made with a mix of peanut basil Hayden, collards, aquafaba, lemon stock and hot pepper jelly.

And if you're not a cocktail person, don't worry. Better Sorts Social Club will have a rotating list of wines and craft beers on hand, including many selections of brews and ciders that come from New England.

On the food side of things, chef Steven Hamilton put together a fun menu of bites and shared plates. Dishes include a Vermont cheddar fondue that comes with brussels sprouts and crispy fingerlings, portobello fries with a vinegar aioli, as well as everyone's favorite, charcuterie. Chef Hamilton has also put his own spin on New England shellfish cocktails, short rib Wellington and more.

If you go:

90 Tremont St, Boston, bettersortsboston.com