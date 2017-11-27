Blink! lights up Faneuil Hall this holiday season

Faneuil Hall Marketplace will be brighter and better than ever when the newly improved Blink! show returns this holiday season.

The annual festivities kicks off with a special televised sneak peek on Nov. 28, which will air live on WBZ-TV. The show will include a first look at the tree lighting as well as performances by the Blue Man Group and Newton native Rachel Platten.

Blink! has been reimagined to bring more lights, colors and animation to one of the Hub’s most popular destinations. The tree will light up at 4:30 p.m. each day through Jan. 1, accompanied by a light and sound show every half hour until 10 p.m.

“Faneuil Hall Marketplace will sparkle brighter than ever before with our new Blink! show,” Carol Troxell, President of Faneuil Hall Marketplace Merchants Association, said in a statement. “It’s become a holiday tradition for local families and visitors for the past five years, and this year’s Blink! will be truly spectacular as the Marketplace will bedazzle the crowds as they twinkle and shine brighter than ever.”

Don’t forget to commemorate your holiday trip to Faneuil Hall by getting a selfie with Santa.

This year, Faneuil Hall Marketplace pairs the Blink! show with Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree on Saturdays. The weekly series for charity starts Dec. 2 with the Toys for Tots drive hosted by Mix104.1 FM’s Gregg Daniels and Fast Freddy. Nate Bash Band, Sugarbabies Band and Them Apples Band are also set to perform at the event, as well as the show on Dec. 16.

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree will team up with the American Red Cross on Dec. 9 for a special blood drive featuring performances by the Greater Boston School of Dance, Life Of The Party and the All You Got Tour with Catching Arrows and The Red Guard.

The fun wraps up on Dec. 23 as Boston Mobile Cuts Barbershop will swing by to offer visitors haircuts, with 10 percent of the proceeds going towards hurricane relief. Dances with Energy, the Brandy Band and others will provide live entertainment that weekend.

If you go:

Through Jan. 1, Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 4 S Market St., Boston, faneuilhallmarketplace.com