Boston restaurant launches AFC Championship tickets giveaway

Here's your chance to win a stay in Foxboro and help out a good cause.

A Boston-based restaurant is teaming up with a former Patriots star for a special AFC Championship tickets giveaway.

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse and two-time Super Bowl champ Christian Fauria are giving fans a chance to see New England take on the Jaguars in person at Gillette Stadium with a raffle to benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank. The grand prize winner will receive a once in a lifetime experience, plus a bunch of Patriots-themed goodies.

For just $1 per raffle ticket, fans will be in the running for two tickets to the Jan. 21 game, as well as an overnight hotel stay at Renaissance Boston Patriot Place. The winner will also receive the opportunity to take the field prior to Sunday's big match-up, with Fauria serving as a personal tour guide.

Besides the chance to cheer on the Patriots in the flesh, the raffle winner will get both pregame and postgame meals for two at Davio's on Sunday, as well as a Saturday night dinner for two at Twety8 Food & Spirits. The grand prize package will also include two Swedish massages at Green Tangerine on Saturday and free parking throughout the weekend, which should help take the stress out of worry about Tom Brady's hand.

If all that wasn't enough, the lucky winner will get to take home some seriously awesome swag, including autographed footballs by Brady and Fauria. The second place winner will receive a sweet prize too, a $500 gift certificate to Davio's.

In order for a chance to win, fans must buy a minimum of 10 tickets, which will be available for purchase online until 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19. This weekend's big playoff game is set for 3:05 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Davio's Norther Italian Steakhouse, various locations, davios.com