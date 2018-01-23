You can make your own beer at this Boston brewery

Get the scoop on the latest addition to the Seaport's beer scene.

Hopsters hopes to give local craft brew fans a more hands-on beer experience.

The Newton-based brewery, bar and restaurant recently opened its second location earlier this winter, bringing its make-your-own-beer concept – the first of its kind in New England – to Boston’s Seaport. The latest addition to the ever-expanding neighborhood has set up shop in a sleek, 6,000-square-foot space on Sleeper Street, the first of 16 new locations that are expected to open over the next six years.

“Ultimately, Hopsters’ mission is to increase people’s awareness around craft beer,” Hopsters founder Lee Cooper tells Metro. “Obviously, that’s to drink it and experience what it tastes like in the different styles of beer, but it’s also getting involved in brewing your own beer.”

The make-your-own-beer component of the Seaport location features 12 kettles where guests can make up to 36 cases. They can also create their own custom labels to go with their brews.

The beer making process takes about two hours of brewing, followed by two weeks of fermentation. Guests can choose to either have their beer delivered or they can stop by the brewery for self-pickup.

Thankfully, you don’t need to be an experienced brewer to take part in the fun, as Cooper notes that a beer expert will be on hand to guide visitors through everything.

“The majority of the people who come here, 99 percent of the people, have never brewed beer before,” Cooper says.

Besides brewing your own beer, guests can also enjoy plenty of food and drinks in the bar and restaurant side of Hopsters.

Around 20 different styles of beers are kept on tap, including the brewery’s popular Newtonian, a New England Imperial IPA featuring a “burst of citra aroma hoppyness” and mango pineapple flavors. Guests can try a variety of styles thanks to the beer flight option, as well as sip on cider and cocktail offerings.

The Seaport location’s food menu is also a bit more robust than Newton’s Hopsters, featuring everything from charcuterie and flatbread pizza to prime rib and lobster rolls.

If you go:

Hopsters Brewing Company, open daily, 11 a.m.-1 a.m., 51 Sleeper St., Boston, hopstersbrew.com