Boston Calling announces 2018 daily lineup

It's time start making plans for Boston Calling 2018.
Organizers have released the daily lineup for this year's fest, which takes over the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston May 25-27. The announcement coincides with single day tickets going on-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.
The three-day music extravaganza kick off with The Killers serving as the Friday night headliners, while Jack White will headline Saturday's installment of the fest. The Memorial Day weekend fun will wrap up with Eminem as the Sunday night headliner.
Besides the music, Natalie Portman will be around each day of the fest while taking on hosting duties at the arena. Comedian and Milton native Jenny Slate is also set to perform during Sunday's festivities.
Check out the full daily lineup for Boston Calling 2018 below.
Friday May 25
The Killers
The National
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
Maggie Rogers
Pussy Riot
Perfume Genius
Noname
(Sandy) Alex G
Big Thief
Citizen
Charly Bliss
This Is The Kit
Arena:
Natalie Portman
Lovett Or Leave It
Saturday May 26
Jack White
Queens of the Stone Age
Tyler, The Creator
St. Vincent
Brockhampton
Royal Blood
Manchester Orchestra
Daniel Caesar
Belly
The Menzingers
Oh Sees
Mount Kimbie
Leikeli47
Lillie Mae
Tauk
Weakened Friends
Arena:
Natalie Portman
Pod Save America
Bridget Everett
Tony Hinchcliffe
Jo Firestone
Martin Urbano
Sunday May 27
Eminem
Khalid
Bryson Tiller
Fleet Foxes
The Decemberists
Stormzy
Thundercat
Julien Baker
Dirty Projectors
Alvvays
Pond
Zola Jesus
Taylor Bennett
Westside Gunn and Conway
Field Report
Stl Gld
Arena:
Natalie Portman
Jenny Slate
Cameron Esposito
Max Silverstri
Martin Urbano