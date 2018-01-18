Boston Calling announces 2018 daily lineup

Find out which days Eminem, Jack White and more will take the stage.

Eminem will perform at Boston Calling 2018. Photo by Getty Images

It's time start making plans for Boston Calling 2018.

Organizers have released the daily lineup for this year's fest, which takes over the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston May 25-27. The announcement coincides with single day tickets going on-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The three-day music extravaganza kick off with The Killers serving as the Friday night headliners, while Jack White will headline Saturday's installment of the fest. The Memorial Day weekend fun will wrap up with Eminem as the Sunday night headliner.

Besides the music, Natalie Portman will be around each day of the fest while taking on hosting duties at the arena. Comedian and Milton native Jenny Slate is also set to perform during Sunday's festivities.

Check out the full daily lineup for Boston Calling 2018 below.

Friday May 25

The Killers

The National

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

Maggie Rogers

Pussy Riot

Perfume Genius

Noname

(Sandy) Alex G

Big Thief

Citizen

Charly Bliss

This Is The Kit



Arena:

Natalie Portman

Lovett Or Leave It



Saturday May 26

Jack White

Queens of the Stone Age

Tyler, The Creator

St. Vincent

Brockhampton

Royal Blood

Manchester Orchestra

Daniel Caesar

Belly

The Menzingers

Oh Sees

Mount Kimbie

Leikeli47

Lillie Mae

Tauk

Weakened Friends



Arena:

Natalie Portman

Pod Save America

Bridget Everett

Tony Hinchcliffe

Jo Firestone

Martin Urbano



Sunday May 27

Eminem

Khalid

Bryson Tiller

Fleet Foxes

The Decemberists

Stormzy

Thundercat

Julien Baker

Dirty Projectors

Alvvays

Pond

Zola Jesus

Taylor Bennett

Westside Gunn and Conway

Field Report

Stl Gld



Arena:

Natalie Portman

Jenny Slate

Cameron Esposito

Max Silverstri

Martin Urbano