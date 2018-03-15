Jeff Goldblum, Jason Momoa and more are coming to town this summer.

Local comic book fans are going to be pretty spoiled when Boston Comic Con 2018 takes over the Hub this summer.

The annual celebration of geek culture routinely brings tens of thousands of people to town, and this year's event is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. Organizers announced this week that "Jurassic Park" and "Thor: Ragnarok" star Jeff Goldblum will be one of the featured guests this time around — just one of several big names who're slated to show up in August.

From ticket information to the star-studded guest list, here's everything you need to know for Boston Comic Con 2018.

When is Boston Comic Con 2018?

The 11th installment of the annual event will set up shop at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center Aug. 10-12. The fun kicks off that Friday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., before returning on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The final day of the show will be that Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Autograph and Q&A sessions with this year's guests are still being finalized, so make sure to check back often as the information gets updated.

Who's coming to Boston Comic Con 2018?

There's a ton of big names slated to ship up to the Hub for this year's Boston Comic Con.

Goldblum will be taking the trip to Boston in order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Jurassic Park." Expect the acclaimed actor to take part in autograph and photo sessions, fun Q&A's and more when he's at the convention.

Batfleck's pal Jason Momoa is also set to appear at Boston Comic Con 2018. The "Game of Thrones" and "Justice League" star will be getting in on the fun just a few months before his solo "Aquaman" film hits theaters.

"Back to the Future" legend Michael J. Fox is currently scheduled to appear as well. Check back as more celebrity guests are announced over the coming months.

What's the ticket info for Boston Comic Con 2018?

Tickets to Boston Comic Con 2018 are available on the show's website and range from $35 for single day passes to $600 for VIP experiences. Family packages are also available.

If you go:

Aug. 10-12, Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, $35+, bostoncomiccon.com