No backyard? The Boston Flower and Garden Show has you covered

Entering the Seaport World Trade Center during the Boston Flower and Garden Show is like transporting to another world, one that is more fragrant, absolutely mystical and full of blooming buds.

Through March 18, visitors can roam life-size landscape arrangements, created by exhibitors like the New England Carnivorous Plant Society and Springfield’s new Dr. Seuss Museum, attend demonstrations and shop at the Garden Marketplace for horticulturist-friendly tools.

Organizers are offering an “after dark” discounts for this event through Saturday, where attendees entering after 5 p.m. can receive a $5 off admission.

“We don’t want it to feel like your grandma’s flowers, talking about dusty old african violets,” says show director Carolyn Weston. “Gardening is really about experiencing a variety of interests. Not only are we making sure we have new people coming to the flower show, we’re trying to engage flower trends in the public eye.”

More and more people, she says, are taking on hobbies like bee-keeping or edible gardening. Attracting younger generations means bringing in demonstrations that focus on growing that people can do in their own living spaces. Speakers like the founder of the Hudson Valley Seed Library Ken Greene, who is leading a program called “Small Space Kitchen Gardening,” are expected to be a huge hit.

“There are fewer and fewer people who are homeowners,” Weston adds. “We want to make sure we’re tailoring to people who might be renters, or just have window boxes or a small deck in your apartment.”

For those looking for a spring-themed profile pic, there will be many selfie stations featuring frames made out of brightly-pigmented flowers and other props.

“We’re gonna get some snow this week, so we will have spring ready for the people of Boston,” Weston says, grateful that the event is completely indoors. “There’s no way that’s not going to happen.”

If you go:

Through March 18, Seaport World Trade Center, 200 Seaport Blvd, Boston, $15+, bostonflowershow.com