The ultimate Boston gift guide: 5 must-have holidays gifts

As we head into the home stretch of the holiday season, the time has come to finish up all that shopping. After all, you don’t want to show up empty handed at your family’s Christmas party. If you still need some ideas, we have the perfect Boston gift guide for the Hub-loving friends and family in your life.

The ultimate Boston gift guide

‘12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption’

For the Patriots lovers in your life, you might want to pick up a copy of “12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption.” Written by acclaimed local authors Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman, the book takes an in-depth look at what really happened during the infamous Deflategate scandal. $27, amazon.com

“Damage Done” T-shirt

If your loved one is a serious Red Sox fan who’s still basking in the glow of the 2018 World Series victory, then pick up this special piece of apparel from I Love Boston Sports. Offered in sizes small through XXL, the shirt pays homage to the team’s championship run with the words “Damage Done,” as well as an image of the famed Citgo logo featuring the word “champs.” $20, ilovebostonsports.com

MBTA map tie

Make dad the most stylish commuter with this funky offering from MBTAgits. Spice up his wardrobe with a tie adorned with a map of the various MBTA routes. $44, mbtagifts.com

Praim Chocolate bar

Not only will this gift satisfy your loved one’s sweet tooth, but it will also help out a good cause. Snag a delicious, Boston-themed Praim chocolate bar from Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to fund cancer research and patient care. $5, dana-farberholiday.org

The Wine Press membership

For the vino fans in the family, you might want to pick up a membership to the Wine Press. The Boston-based wine club has a special program where members receive six bottles of curated wines each month, featuring seasonal selections, member-only exclusives and more. $100 per month, winepressbrookline.com