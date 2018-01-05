Drink beer and work on your golf swing at this luxury fitness club in Boston

Work on your golf swing all winter long at Lynx in Boston. Photo Provided

Boston golf enthusiasts can work on their swings all year long thanks to a new luxury gym in the Back Bay.

Located at Park Plaza, the recently opened Lynx Fitness Club has teamed up with Topgolf for an immersive sports and entertainment experience, the first of its kind in New England. The Topgolf Swing Suite will allow guests to show off their skills with a trio of simulator hitting bays that provide all sorts of data to help members up their game. Lynx has also hired a PGA pro as a full-time instructor.

The Topgolf Swing Suite is more than just a virtual driving range, though, as it comes complete with comfy lounges, plus food and beverage services—yes, even beer and cocktails.

"What we’re doing is creating what we would consider a kind of urban club or country club within the city," says Lynx co-founder and CEO Bill Najam. "It’s really a state-of-the-art facility."

According to Najam, golf is only 5-10 percent of the focus for Lynx. He hopes the real draw will be its "boutique"-style fitness club offerings.

Taking over for what used to be a David Barton Gym, Lynx has revamped the space with a 12,000 sq. foot turf training area, top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment such as Peloton bikes and Rogue power racks, plus a pair of group fitness studios.

"We went out and found the best instructors we could find in the city," says Najam.

Lynx is also using a limited membership model to avoid over-crowding so guests don't have to wait to use equipment, a common problem at many popular gyms. The goal is to make the fitness club feel like a more personal experience where staff and members can get to know each other.

"We wanted to create more of a boutique experience where you come in and people know your name," Najam says. "We’re trying to create a community."

If you go:

Lynx Fitness Club, 64 Arlington St., Boston, lynxfitnessclub.com