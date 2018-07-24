5 things you can't miss at Boston GreenFest 2018

Doing your part to help the environment has never been more fun. Come celebrate our planet with a series of cultural events and forums and an array of local foods at Boston GreenFest 2018, New England's largest environmental festival. Test-drive the electric Nissan Leaf, shop eco-friendly products at an EcoBazaar, and don't forget to check out a cool kinetic sculpture called the Lobster Roll.

"Boston GreenFest spans age, culture, and industry with the goal of creating solutions to environmental issues at hand, through the arts and innovation," Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement on the GreenFest website. "The combined efforts of the Commonwealth and New England region will help to transform our region into a healthier community."

Live entertainment at Boston GreenFest 2018

Dozens of live performances will enhance your Boston GreenFest 2018 experience. Take in Haitian and Dominican rhythms, Latin pop, reggae and even watch a dance performance from Boston Community Dance Project.

Local food trucks and artisanal drinks

A new feature for Boston GreenFest 2018 is the local food truck emporium with plenty of local food vendors Oath Pizza, Bartleby’s Seitan Stand, Eloti Boston, Yommi Healthy Frozen Treats and Jamaica Mi Hungry. Taste-test sustainable beer and wine at the wine and beer garden.

Youth programs

Boston GreenFest’s EcoYouth Leadership Congress will provide high school and college students (ages 15-25) with a crash course in the world of sustainability. Youngsters can hear from inspiring speakers with real-world conservation experience.

A green film fest

Documentaries are a great way to understand what’s happening to our world. Jose Huaman Turpo, a Peruvian activist who has been capturing his indigenous people on camera for several years, will present his film “Voces Que Sanan” (Voices That Heal).

Another can’t-miss film at Boston GreenFest 2018 is “Young Voices for the Planet,” a film produced by a group of young activists from Lexington, Massachusetts. Calling themselves “Save Tomorrow,” they’ve led an effort to support the use of solar power in their hometown, and their film won the Peggy Charren Award for Excellence at the Boston International Kids Film Festival last fall. “Sonic Sea” is a film about the effects of noise pollution on marine life.

An earth-friendly fashion show

Boston GreenFest 2018’s cultural events go beyond just cinema. The “Eco Fashion Show” in partnership with Lasell College showcases Boston-based designers like Nathalia JMag, a recent finalist on Project Runway, and Mela of Mela Amorosa Fashions. See models rock the runway with sustainable fashions on Saturday, August 4, at 4:30 p.m. on the main stage. Purchase your own sustainable goods at an EcoBazaar.

If you go:

Aug. 3-5, various times, City Hall Plaza, Boston, free, bostongreenfest.org