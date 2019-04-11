Here are the best deals for Boston Marathon runners

If you’re running this year’s Boston Marathon, you can enjoy more than just the incredible satisfaction of crossing the finish line. You can also score some sweet discounts and deals—on everything from smoothies to spaghetti — at area businesses. Here are the best deals and discounts for Boston Marathon runners.

Food & Drink

Anthem Kitchen and Bar

Runners (and their cheering squad) can chow down on unlimited spaghetti and meatballs for only $26.

April 14–15, 101 S Market St., anthem-boston.com

The Beehive

On Monday, the bohemian South End bistro is hosting its sixth annual fundraiser to benefit the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation. The event will feature live reggae music, small-batch craft beer from Start Line Brewing company, signature dishes from Executive Chef Phil Lewis, and a complimentary champagne toast.

April 15, 3 p.m.–midnight, 541 Tremont St., beehiveboston.com

City Bar, City Table, and Sólás

Doing their part to help marathoners carb-load before the big day, all three Lenox Hotel restaurants are offering pasta specials, like gnocchi bolognese, linguine with pesto, and wild mushroom ravioli.

April 12–April 14, 61 Exeter St. at Boylston St., lenoxhotel.com.

MET Back Bay

More carbs! MET’s specials include spaghetti and meatballs, orecchiette with olive oil-poached duck, grilled trevisano, and pecorino, and mascarpone polenta with crispy mushrooms and asparagus. April 12–April 15, 5 p.m.–11 p.m., 279 Dartmouth St., metbackbay.com.

MJ O’Connor’s

The marathon menu at the Westin Waterfront Hotel’s bustling Irish pub features gnocchi, chicken broccoli pesto, and bucatini and meatballs.

April 12–April 15, 425 Summer St., mjoconnors.com.

Stephanie’s on Newbury

One of the ultimate places to see and be seen on Newbury, Stephanie’s is serving up an indulgent pasta-centric dinner menu: mascarpone polenta with spiced sausage ragu and escarole, spaghetti and meatballs, and rigatoni with prosciutto, asparagus, garlic, and parmesan cream.

April 12–15, 5 p.m.-11 p.m., 190 Newbury St., stephaniesrestaurantgroup.com

Thirst Juice Co.

As a nod to the race, runners receive a 26.2 percent discount on any juice or smoothie on Monday and Tuesday. Founder Heather Stevenson adds, “This year, Chris (my husband and co-founder) and I, as well as many of our customers, are running. We can’t wait!”

April 15 and 16, 44 School St., thirstjuiceco.com

Salons & Spas

Bella Santé

The spa is offering runners a 20 percent discount on any massage.

Now through May 15, 38 Newbury St., bellasante.com

G2O Spa & Salon

Runners enjoy 20% off a 60- or 90-minute Swedish, deep tissue or sports massage.

Mondays–Fridays through April 30, 33 Exeter St., g2ospasalon.com

Viyada Thai Spa

Marathoners can loosen up with $50 off any 60- or 90-minute massage therapy treatment.

Mondays–Fridays through April 30, 437 Boylston St. and 336 Newbury St., viyadathaispa.com

Sports & Fitness

Equinox Dartmouth

On Tuesday, Equinox members receive complimentary compression therapy, myofascial release, and $30 targeted CBD massages. All runners, including non-members, can also bring their bib or medal to Equinox’s Body Lab race recovery lounge in The Revolution Hotel from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for free massage, compression therapy, and myofascial release services, plus samples from Juice Press.

April 16, 131 Dartmouth St. (Equinox Dartmouth)/40 Berkeley St. (The Revolution Hotel), equinox.com

Tracksmith Trackhouse

On Friday, all registered runners can snag a free race pack with a limited-edition tote, Meter magazine, bandana, and other goodies. Post-race, on Tuesday, runners can have their finishing time hand-stamped on a custom-designed commemorative poster. Matt Taylor, Tracksmith founder and CEO, explains, “Boston is our hometown marathon and represents all that we hold dear: incredible amateur racing, a rich history, and a community spirit unlike anywhere else … it’s the one weekend we plan for all year.”

Beginning April 12 at 9 a.m., 285 Newbury St., tracksmith.com