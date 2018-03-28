Top chefs are bringing gourmet popcorn to this Boston movie theater

The new snacks are coming to the Seaport's new luxury theater.

Popcorn is getting an upgrade at this Boston movie theater. Photo Provided

Popcorn drenched in "butter" may be the quintessential snack for any film-going experience, but a Boston movie theater is putting a gourmet spin on the fan-favorite treat.

ShowPlace ICON, the luxury theater that recently opened in the Seaport District, has enlisted some of the city's top chefs to create delicious new takes on movie theater popcorn this spring. The treats are set to debut on April 1, and will rotate flavors crafted by different chefs each month through March 31, 2019.

"We are pretty excited to build on this menu staple with these incredibly creative seasonal popcorns," ShowPlace ICON CEO Tony Kerasotes said in a statement. "In my family’s 109 years in the industry, I’ve never seen anything like this done. It has been a top priority of ours to collaborate with the most talented Bostonians."

The monthly chef popcorn menu kicks off on Sunday with a sticky bun version of the snack that comes with roasted pecans. The sweet take on the treat was created by acclaimed chef Joanne Chang, co-owner of Flour Bakery.

Guests will get a chance to munch on ginger curry "fried chicken" popcorn in May thanks to Benjamin Steigers, executive chef at PABU Boston. While June's featured flavor will be a pad thai popcorn with roasted peanuts by James Beard Award-winner Ken Oringer, the chef and co-owner of Boston hotspots like Uni, Toro, Coppa and Little Donkey.

A who's who list of culinary stars will bring their flavors to the Boston movie theater in the following months. Some of the big names who'll be featued include Michael Schlow, Tiffani Faison, Matt Jennings, Colin Lynch, Dante de Magistris, Mary Dumont, Tim Cushman, Will Gilson and Jamie Bissonnette.

The gourmet popcorn offerings will be available for $8.41 a pop on ShowPlace ICON's Take 2 Concessions menu.

If you go:

60 Seaport Blvd., Suite 315, Boston, showplaceicon.com